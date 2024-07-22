70 pics from DragCon LA 2024 that prove it was THE kiki of the summer

DEEJAY SCHARTON FOR PRIDE.COM
How could one building contain this much charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent?
It was truly a feat of engineering and yet somehow the Los Angeles Convention Center managed to survive a week of hosting the biggest drag event of the year: RuPaul’s Dragcon LA 2024.
The event which took place January 19-20 was host to nearly 200 RuGirls, along with dozens of other queens and celebrity guests. And the fans — and PRIDE ourselves — turned out and up to witness it all.
The merch was merching, and the queens were queening. And oh mama was there plenty of drama. RuPaul was popping up unexpectedly on the floor making moments with Lawrence Cheney and Jimbo. One of our fave queens, Willam, was shown the door before the Queen’s Walk could even commence. The panels were especially spicy with drama kicking off in both of the Bring Back My Girls tapings for Drag Race season 16 and Canada’s Drag Race. Plus Raven showed off her hosting skills with live tapings of Painting with Raven.
But best of all, honestly, were the fans. It feels incredible to be in a room with literally thousands of people who share your joy, your passion, your FANDOM.
All in all, it was a weekend to remember! Keep scrolling for a peek at some of our favorite moments from the weekend.
