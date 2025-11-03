Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Nicole Paige Brooks shows off her private photos on new series Scroll Patrol (exclusive)

Nicole Paige Brooks shows off her private photos on new series Scroll Patrol (exclusive)

The RuPaul's Drag Race alum is opening up like never before.

Nicole Paige Brooks in new series Scroll Patrol.

Nicole Paige Brooks in new series Scroll Patrol.

World of Wonder
Ricky Cornish
By Ricky CornishNovember 03 2025 / 9:00 AM
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

See Full Bio

Fans can't get enough of NPGFAG!

Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia made quite the splash this year when she competed on season ten of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

Memes were born, one-liners were memorized, and an icon was reintroduced to fans all over the world. Now, Brooks is hosting her show highlighting her 30-year career in drag on her own WOW Presents Plus titled Scroll Patrol.

"I've always been sickening! Look at me now. There's no competition in any category. Y'all thought I was from the retirement home. Now, you want to get in my photos," Brooks says.

The one-woman show features Brooks showing off photos hidden deep in her camera roll that she even admits she should have deleted. The beloved queen will share stories attached to photos, spill secrets, and naturally throw shade at any of her friends (or frenemies) in the pictures.

Scroll Patrol premieres November 14 on WOW Presents Plus. Check out the trailer below!

rupaul's drag racedrag queensdrag racenicole paige brooksdrag

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Paulie Calafiore
Celebrities

Paulie Calafiore shows off his cake in sexy new jockstrap pics

'Mean Girls' star Jonathan Bennett says Aaron Daniels should be straight in sequel
News

Jonathan Bennett wants Aaron Daniels to be straight in 'Mean Girls' sequel

Megan Thee Stallion
Celebrities

​Megan Thee Stallion's steamy lesbian moment on Halloween has sapphics sweating ​

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC