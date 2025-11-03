Nicole Paige Brooks shows off her private photos on new series Scroll Patrol (exclusive)

Fans can't get enough of NPGFAG!
Nicole Paige Brooks from Atlanta, Georgia made quite the splash this year when she competed on season ten of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.
Memes were born, one-liners were memorized, and an icon was reintroduced to fans all over the world. Now, Brooks is hosting her show highlighting her 30-year career in drag on her own WOW Presents Plus titled Scroll Patrol.
"I've always been sickening! Look at me now. There's no competition in any category. Y'all thought I was from the retirement home. Now, you want to get in my photos," Brooks says.
The one-woman show features Brooks showing off photos hidden deep in her camera roll that she even admits she should have deleted. The beloved queen will share stories attached to photos, spill secrets, and naturally throw shade at any of her friends (or frenemies) in the pictures.
Scroll Patrol premieres November 14 on WOW Presents Plus. Check out the trailer below!