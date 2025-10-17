Sasha Colby launches another relationship and sapphics are thrilled

Sasha Colby is opening up about one of the other people she's been dating, and everyone is swooning over the news!
Colby, who took RuPaul's Drag Race by storm in season 15, recently posted a collage of photos to her Instagram stories featuring her with Seattle gym owner Le Carr.
"Thank you for being the best partner I've ever had and thank you for showing me what real love is," Colby wrote.
RPDR fans immediately had oh-so-many questions, including what happened to the boyfriend Colby had hard-launched during last year's Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, Ben Koenigsberg.
But as some fans may remember, Colby specifically told PRIDE's Ricky Cornish that she was poly and dating several people besides Ben.
"I have three partners! I have two partners and someone else I'm dating," she said at the time.
While we can't say with absolute certainty that Carr has always been that additional partner in Colby's life, it seems very likely — Carr and Koenigsberg co-own Rain City Fit, an inclusive gym in Seattle. A local RPDR fan said that the two are also married.
Regardless of the exact deets, fans over on Reddit are absolutely living for this launch.
"Sasha is poly AND sapphic?" wrote u/cartoonsarcasm. "Dude this is such a win."
"Sasha always be dating the hottest ppl (which she deserves as she is one as well)," u/RandomGayisBack added, while u/SickfromNutmeg chimed in, "Sasha Colby is living the trans woman's dream life rn 2 hot partners and great success."
"love that this pic includes sasha making out with this person, calling [them] her partner, and saying [they] showed her what love looks like, and the comments are still like 'wait are they together??'" another redditor pointed out.
You're right... They're probably just roommates!
PRIDE has reached out to Colby, but did not hear back by the time of publication.