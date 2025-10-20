Bosco’s engagement has fans crying, cheering, and maybe a little heartbroken

Bosco is officially off the market—and she said “yes” in the most Bosco way possible.
The RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 finalist and All Stars 10 queen got engaged to her longtime partner, Blake, after he surprised her with an onstage proposal during her GrindHaus show at The Crocodile in Seattle on October 18.
The moment, projected in full cinematic camp behind them with the words “Will You Marry Me?” across the screen, had the entire crowd on their feet. Dressed in a black-and-white suit with her signature horns of glam, Bosco covered her mouth in disbelief before nodding “yes,” to roaring applause.
“Love you forever, Blake,” she later wrote on Instagram, sharing photos from the night—including a champagne close-up featuring her new ring, a post-proposal celebration with All Stars 10 costar Irene the Alien, and plenty of happy tears. Blake echoed the excitement on his own story, writing, “Get to spend forever with my best friend."
Instagram.com/CowboysNClubs
The engagement instantly lit up social media, with fans sharing everything from pure joy to emotional devastation.
“Congratulations, Bosco and fiancé! Bosco is a wonderful person, an incredible performer, and she deserves the best!” one person wrote. Another admitted, “Bosco just got engaged oh my god I am crying THE SWEETEST MOMENT EVER.”
Fans who witnessed it live posted their own stunned selfies from the crowd—mouths covered, eyes wide—as one captioned it, “POV: you just watched Bosco, the most beautiful woman on the planet, get proposed to onstage.”
@ryleexjane
Bosco getting engaged at Grindhaus in Seattle on 10/18!! So happy for them - getting to witness such a grand display of queer love for a queen that means so much to me was beautiful!! So happy for them But unfortunately, I’m also in love with her so this is really awkwardddd 🫣 #bosco #grindhaus #seattledrag #rupaulsdragrace
Others couldn't contain their heartbreak.
“BOSCO GOT ENGAGED???? lesbians stay with me stay strong,” one user joked, while another simply wrote, “Bosco’s engaged..” alongside a crying GIF.
In the Instagram comments, Bosco’s fellow queens and reality stars filled her mentions with love. Alaska Thunderf*** dropped a string of heart-eye emojis, while Shea Couleé, Heidi N Closet, and Jorgeous all chimed in with congratulations.
Instagram.com/HereIsBosco
After a whirlwind year that included her All Stars return and a continued reign as one of Drag Race’s most fashionable finalists, Bosco’s latest life chapter proves that fairy tales really do come true—even when they’re dipped in champagne and high camp.