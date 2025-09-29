Skip to content
Pearl's bulge is on full display in sexy new pic & gays are drooling

This image is literally *imprinted* in our minds.

Ricky Cornish
September 29 2025
Another day, another slay from Pearl!

The iconic queen from the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race is living a much different life since her rise to fame on television so many years ago.

Nowadays, the model is focusing on herself and dedicating her time to fitness and DIY projects in her new home. Every so often, Pearl loves to post a sexy thirst trap to gag all of her followers and her recent pic did just that. Check out some of the feral reactions below!

