Scroll To Top
DragQueens

Let's rank the top five shadiest moments from Miss Fiercalicious... because why not?

Let's rank the top five shadiest moments from Miss Fiercalicious... because why not?

Miss Fiercalicious
World of Wonder

This messy queen is always serving up some riveting television.

rickycornish

The library is always open with this diva.

Miss Fiercalicious has graced everyone's TV screens since her debut on season three Canada's Drag Race back in 2022.

Since then, the star has earned herself more camera time by starring on The Traitors Canada and the most recent season of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

Known for her quick tongue and sharp reads, this queen has no problem letting all of her co-stars have it on TV or on social media. So, let's highlight some of her best reads since she's just that entertaining.

Scroll below to see our favorite shady Fiercalicious moments!

5. Fiercalicious says Lisa Rinna 'doesn't look real.'

@missfiercalicious

Guess im changing my name to Fabalicious 😂

4. Fiercalicious says Ricky Cornish has a face for radio.

3. Fiercalicious says the American queens should lip sync.

@missfiercalicious

Did I lieeee 👀 Tune into @Canada’s Drag Race Canada Vs The World S2 Fridays on @cravecanada

2. Fiercalicious says Lemon has no loyalty.

1. Fiercalicious' feud with Kimmy Couture.


From Your Site Articles
DragQueensTVVideoRuPaulsDragRaceViralEntertainmentCelebrities
drag racerupaul's drag racecanada's drag racecelebritiesdramaentertainmentfightingmemesmiss fiercaliciousdrag queens
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio