Let's rank the top five shadiest moments from Miss Fiercalicious... because why not?

The library is always open with this diva.

Miss Fiercalicious has graced everyone's TV screens since her debut on season three Canada's Drag Race back in 2022.

Since then, the star has earned herself more camera time by starring on The Traitors Canada and the most recent season of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

Known for her quick tongue and sharp reads, this queen has no problem letting all of her co-stars have it on TV or on social media. So, let's highlight some of her best reads since she's just that entertaining.

Scroll below to see our favorite shady Fiercalicious moments!

5. Fiercalicious says Lisa Rinna 'doesn't look real.' @missfiercalicious Guess im changing my name to Fabalicious 😂

4. Fiercalicious says Ricky Cornish has a face for radio. See on Instagram

3. Fiercalicious says the American queens should lip sync. @missfiercalicious Did I lieeee 👀 Tune into @Canada’s Drag Race Canada Vs The World S2 Fridays on @cravecanada

2. Fiercalicious says Lemon has no loyalty.

1. Fiercalicious' feud with Kimmy Couture.



