Scroll To Top
RuPaulsDragRace

Kennedy Davenport & Miss Fiercalicious' FAILED group call is giving Boomer vs Gen-Z & we're HOWLING

Kennedy Davenport & Miss Fiercalicious' FAILED group call is giving Boomer vs Gen-Z & we're HOWLING

Drag queen Kennedy Davenport and Miss Fiercalicious in the promotional videos for 'Canada vs the World' season 2
Courtesy of Crave/YouTube

Give me a RPDR maxi challenge where all the girls get taught Microsoft Office Suite because this was HILARIOUS!

@politebotanist

Category is.... Boomer vs Gen-Z!

Listen, we've all had tech issues before, but most of us are thankfully dealing with them behind closed doors. You'd think after almost half a decade using Zoom, fewer of us would need to be reminded to unmute before speaking, yet here we are. Unfortunately, current Canada's Drag Race vs the World competitor Kennedy Davenport was experiencing technical difficulties on X (formerly Twitter) for God and the world to see. Instead of calling tech support, she tweet-yelled profanities at her fellow drag queens — both reasonable options, in my opinion.

It all started when Miss Fiercalicious, a Canadian queen also currently competing on Canada vs the World with Kennedy , tried to launch a "space" on X. A space is an audio call on X that can be started by anyone with 600 or more followers. It's like a combination of a podcast and Instagram or TikTok Live. Simple in concept, but apparently, complex in execution. Miss Fiercalicious posted about her space, inviting spectators to listen and collaborators to join the conversation. Davenport was immediately incredulous and perplexed, responding "Gurl what is this!!!!!!!!!"

We're off to the races. She then tweets another 12 times about her continued issues (which have been compiled below), and which I do believe were not entirely her fault — but still had us, and the rest of the internet cackling.

Truly, is there anything more frustrating than having a problem and getting droves of strangers suggesting you try something, especially when that something is the first thing anyone would think to do in your situation and a possible solution you have already tried to implement multiple times to no avail? Absolutely not. It's worse than death. Kennedy Davenport is a smart and capable adult, and Elon Musk has made X continuously more and more inoperable since purchasing the site, so I know who my money is on for causing this screw up.

None of that makes her reaction any less hilarious. It's giving auntie struggling with technology energy, and honestly we're delighted. This is one of those internet moments I think is just going to live with me forever. Sorry to anyone who might encounter me making an error in the future, because just so you know, this will be my internal response.

From Your Site Articles
RuPaulsDragRaceDragQueensTechnology
canada vs the worlddrag queenskennedy davenportmiss fiercaliciousrupauls drag race
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rowan Ashley Smith

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Rowan Ashley Smith has often been described as "a multi-hyphenate about town." He loves work that connects him to his cultures as a gay, Jewish, multiracial trans man. Before breaking into journalism, the best days of his professional life were spent as a summer camp professional, a librarian, and an HIV prevention specialist. His work has been featured in GO Magazine, pride.com, and The Advocate. In what is left of his free time, Rowan enjoys performing stand up comedy, doing the NYT crossword, and spending time with his two partners, two children, and four cats.

Read Full Bio