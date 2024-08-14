Kennedy Davenport & Miss Fiercalicious' FAILED group call is giving Boomer vs Gen-Z & we're HOWLING

Category is.... Boomer vs Gen-Z!

Listen, we've all had tech issues before, but most of us are thankfully dealing with them behind closed doors. You'd think after almost half a decade using Zoom, fewer of us would need to be reminded to unmute before speaking, yet here we are. Unfortunately, current Canada's Drag Race vs the World competitor Kennedy Davenport was experiencing technical difficulties on X (formerly Twitter) for God and the world to see. Instead of calling tech support, she tweet-yelled profanities at her fellow drag queens — both reasonable options, in my opinion.

It all started when Miss Fiercalicious, a Canadian queen also currently competing on Canada vs the World with Kennedy , tried to launch a "space" on X. A space is an audio call on X that can be started by anyone with 600 or more followers. It's like a combination of a podcast and Instagram or TikTok Live. Simple in concept, but apparently, complex in execution. Miss Fiercalicious posted about her space, inviting spectators to listen and collaborators to join the conversation. Davenport was immediately incredulous and perplexed, responding "Gurl what is this!!!!!!!!!"

We're off to the races. She then tweets another 12 times about her continued issues (which have been compiled below), and which I do believe were not entirely her fault — but still had us, and the rest of the internet cackling.