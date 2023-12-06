12 Queens We'd Love To See In A 'Drag Race' & 'Squid Game' Crossover

What if ‘Drag Race’ and ‘Squid Game’ crossed over?
Nina West, our beloved Miss Congeniality season 11 winner, recently shared a Threads post wondering what a crossover series between RuPaul’s Drag Raceand Squid Game: The Challenge would look like.
As the queer reality TV aficionados that we are, we just couldn’t pass up on the opportunity to think about this idea and live our full fantasy of drag queens playing “Red Light, Green Light,” competing in a game of marbles, and scheming behind each other’s backs in the dorms.
So, without further ado, let’s explore which queens we’d love to see competing in this wild crossover of reality franchises that we’re obsessed with.
Scroll through to see which RuPaul’s Drag Race queens we’d cast in a crossover series with Squid Game: The Challenge.
Morgan McMichaels
VH1
Morgan McMichaels’ only fault on All Stars 3 was revealing too soon that she’d be targeting her biggest threats in the competition. In a ruthless, strategy-based show like Squid Game, though, this train of thought would absolutely lead to a winning game. We’d love to see this L.A. drag legend playing a game of strategy on TV.
Gia Gunn
VH1
The ultimate agent of chaos in the Drag Race universe would be an indispensable addition to this imaginary Squid Game crossover series. Both in season six and All Stars 4, Gia Gunn wasn’t afraid of conflict, drama, and making television. We aren’t sure if Gia would play a good social game on Squid Game, but she would absolutely keep us entertained.
Alyssa Edwards
Logo TV
Speaking of entertainment value, it’s impossible to think of Drag Race or Squid Game without thinking about all the memes that come out of those shows. Alyssa Edwards would be a must in this crossover series – just imagine her face seeing that big doll, the catchphrases we’d get from her living in the dorms, and the way she would turned the Squid Game masked workers into her assistants.
A’Whora
BBC/World of Wonder
A’Whora, the cobra herself of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two, would be another thrilling casting choice for a Squid Game crossover. This is one of the very few queens who can pull off being a little shady while still having fans rooting for her. She would have no problem calling out other queens copying her in the competitions, and we’re excited to see how she’d embellish those boring Squid Game overalls.
Derrick Barry
Logo TV
The cast of Squid Game: The Challenge is all about drama, mama, and that means that Derrick Barry would need to be there speaking her mind, sharing her hot takes, and keeping count on how many people have “died” (been eliminated) in the competition so far. Who needs that big ole screen keeping scores when Derrick Barry is in the room?
Kandy Muse
Paramount+
Kandy Muse got to the end of All Stars 8 playing a very strategic game based on secret alliances, which is exactly what you’d need to do to succeed on Squid Game. The iconic memes, shocking twists, and secret strategies we’d get from Kandy make her a great cast member for this Drag Race meets Squid Game cast.
Mistress Isabelle Brooks
MTV
Lots of drag delusion would be going around queens in a competition like Squid Game, which makes casting a queen like Mistress Isabelle Brooks so necessary. Mistress would also not be afraid of going toe-to-toe which anyone who challenged her, and she would never back down in competitions that are all about convincing others with your powers of persuasion.
Monét X Change
Paramount+
Monét X Change really tried to live her Survivor fantasy in the all-winners season of All Stars 7, but other queens just weren’t biting. We think that Monét would love to compete in a show about strategy and playing games, which would make her perfect for something like this Squid Game crossover.
Willam
Logo TV
How would we know all the behind-the-scenes tea about this show if Willam wasn’t present to clock the tea? Willam would be a fierce competitor in a strategy reality series about survival, and she would be a master at knowing when and how to use information to her advantage. We’d also get plenty of hot goss from this queen… and we’re all about it!
Miss Fiercalicious
Crave/World of Wonder
Canada’s Drag Race season three finalist Miss Fiercalicious would probably be saying “This feels like sabotage” quite often on a show like Squid Game, but she’d also bring the drama, the storylines, and the hilarious confessional moments to the competition. She recently had a shot at competing on the Canadian version of The Traitors, so Squid Game feels like a natural next step.
Tamisha Iman
VH1
The legend herself, Tamisha Iman, would be a fierce competitor on a Drag Race crossover with Squid Game. “I’m the right one for you, little girl,” she’d tell the other competitors trying to play games with her. Oh, and bonus points for Tamisha and Kandy being reunited on our screens! They’ve since made amends, but we could count on those two to make some good TV, that’s for sure.
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo
VH1
As seen on seasons 10 and 11 of Drag Race, as well as her dating show Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is a no-BS queen that tells it like it is. Like Alyssa Edwards, Vanjie would also be giving us the best memes and catchphrases all season long. And if she ever did get eliminated, we only hope that she could do her reverse-walk “Miss Vanjie” chant on the way out!