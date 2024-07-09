Dylan O'Brien leaves little to the imagination in lacy lingerie set in 'Fantasmas'

It is a well established fact that Dylan O'Brien has been a mega n hunk for some time now. I know it, you know it, and he definitely knows it. If there was ever any dispute to that, his appearance in the latest episode of the HBO limited series Fantasmas puts it straight to rest. In the fifth episode of Julio Torres's surrealist comedy miniseries, O'Brien continues to bring a lot to the role of "Dustin", this time while wearing very little.



Not that we're complaining — oh not a all.

SPOILERS FOR FANTASTMAS EPISODE 5 AHEAD







While traveling, Dustin's luggage gets lost by the airline, leaving him with one option: borrowing a set of lacy, red lingerie complete with matching robe, stocking, and garters from his agent Vanesja (Martine Gutierrez). You might be thinking, "Couldn't Dustin, a rich celebrity, have just gone out and bought more clothes? In the same scene he's borrowed the lingerie, he mentions how much money he has. He has a house in Bali and a Playstation in this economy, certainly he could afford a replacement outfit." You see, it's simple: if Dustin buys replacement clothes, a sensible pair of jeans, a t-shirt, maybe even a jacket, then we don't get to see Dylan O'Brien in lingerie. So stop trying to rationalize it, say "Thank you, Julio Torres," and watch the clip below.