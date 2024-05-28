10 celebs with hot AF mustaches we want to ride

These stars have the sexiest mustaches in Hollywood!
Actor Dylan O’Brien is sporting a mustache and lingerie in the trailer for his upcoming TV series Fantasmas, and it’s made us realize two things. One, we love a man in red lace, and two, mustaches are super hot.
The new six-episode miniseries from Problemista director Julio Torres is a comedy about a fictionalized version of Torres on the hunt for an old oyster earring and the strange people he meets along the way. Entertainment Weekly described it as “a surreal, introspective deep dive into questions of purpose, meaning, and the nature of reality.”
We don’t know exactly what O’Brien’s role will be in the series that also stars Andy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Kim Petras, and Emma Stone, but the trailer shows him wearing a complete set of red lace lingerie — garter belt and all — and sporting a sexy mustache.
We love a good mustache-twirling villain or a thick-mustache-sporting hero, and the 32-year-old star isn’t the only hot celeb who has made us swoon because of his facial hair. Pedro Pascal has been rocking a mustache for years, and it’s part of why he is hot AF. And celebs like Jacob Elordi and Zac Efron go from boyish good looks to panty droppers the second they stop shaving.
Listen, we may have a thing for mustachioed men!
Keep scrolling to see the trailer for Fantasmas and all of the mustache-wearing stars who make us thirsty AF!
When Henry Cavill is clean shaven with perfect hair he's a little...boring. But add in messy white hair like he has in The Witcher or a sexy mustache like he rocks in the Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and we are all in!
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
