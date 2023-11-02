25 Steamy Pics of 'Teen Wolf' Star Dylan O'Brien That Have Us Howling For More

Dylan O’Brien is one of the most popular actors of his generation.
After breaking out in Hollywood for playing Stiles Stilinski on MTV’s Teen Wolf, O’Brien made it to be the big screen as the character of Thomas, who was the protagonist in the Maze Runner series of movies. Besides these two landmark projects, he also appeared on shows like New Girl, Amazing Stories, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Over the years, the actor also starred in films such as The First Time, The Internship, Deepwater Horizon, American Assassin, Love and Monsters, and Infinite. Not to mention that he voiced the titular character in Bumblebee.
In 2019, O’Brien made headlines for playing the “toxic boyfriend” role in Taylor Swift’s short film for her new version of “All Too Well” – the lead single off of Red (Taylor’s Version). He starred opposite to Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and played a character that many fans assume is meant to be actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who dated Swift during that particular period of time in the singer’s romantic life. O’Brien and Sink really impressed fans with their performances in “All Too Well,” which immediately went viral on social media.
And last year Hulu original Not Okay fans were once again enamored by O’Brien’s performance as a complex male character. That time, he played what EW describes as a “thirst trap influencer” and “f*ckboy” in the movie, which also features Zoey Deutch, Mia Isaac, and Embeth Davidtz in the cast.
Even when he's playing bad, he's so good. Scroll through to see sexy pictures of Dylan O’Brien