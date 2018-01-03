Ellen Page Is Married! Actress Secretly Tied the Knot with Her Partner

Ellen Page is married to girlfriend Emma Portner!

The couple announced their marriage on Instagram on Wednesday. "Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife," the Juno actress captioned an image of their hands touching over a white background—with their wedding bands on.

The following photos in the series show the two canoodling in a forest. "I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!" wrote Portner.

Their marriage comes as a surprise to many, as Portner nor Page previously announced an engagement. Much about their relationship is unknown, including how long the two have been dating, but they went public with their romance last summer on Instagram.

Congratulations Ellen and Emma!