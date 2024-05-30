Watch ‘The Umbrella Academy’ final season teaser is here & we are EMOTIONAL

The “great reckoning is coming” and there is only one band of misfits who can possibly stop the end of the world — again — the Hargreeves. ]
While the end is nigh, no really, this is the final season ofThe Umbrella Academy, but there is time for one more timeline-twisting-and-turning adventure with the Hargreeves siblings — and we are very emotional about not only seeing them back together but getting ready to say goodbye.
The gang is all back this season! Returning stars include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. And some new additions to the cast have us just as excited for the hilarious mayhem their arrival harolds. Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross all join the cast for the final adventure.
Courtesy of Netflix
Speaking of the gang, this season sees the family scattered following all the madness that went down at the Hotel Oblivion at the end of last season. They were successful in completely resetting their timeline, but at the cost of losing thier powers. In the aftermath, they were left to find new lives and a new normal but of course, things couldn't stay calm for long — some successfully, some, well, not so successfully. Regardless it doesn't take long for them to be unable to ignore their uncanny reality and they are forced to reassemble the familial troops one last time to take on their father Reginald, and his nefarious business empire. There is also a new faction, known as The Keepers who are meeting in secret, believe reality is all just one big lie, and that a reckoning is coming.
Is it?
Well, we guess we’ll have to wait to find out when The Umbrella Academy returns on August 8. In the meantime let's all rejoice at this awkward family reunion in the teaser trailer below.