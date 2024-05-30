Watch ‘The Umbrella Academy’ final season teaser is here & we are EMOTIONAL

The “great reckoning is coming” and there is only one band of misfits who can possibly stop the end of the world — again — the Hargreeves. ]

While the end is nigh, no really, this is the final season of The Umbrella Academy , but there is time for one more timeline-twisting-and-turning adventure with the Hargreeves siblings — and we are very emotional about not only seeing them back together but getting ready to say goodbye.

The gang is all back this season! Returning stars include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. And some new additions to the cast have us just as excited for the hilarious mayhem their arrival harolds. Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally , and David Cross all join the cast for the final adventure.