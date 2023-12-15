Gen Z Is The Gayest Generation–But They Also Reject Labels

Gen Z has long been known as the generation with the most LGBTQ+ members, but recent research reveals that it is also the generation most likely to embrace unspecific labels.

Among 18- to 26-year-olds, 26 percent said they identify as "something other than straight," according to a new poll from Business Insider and YouGov. This compares to 15 percent of Millennials, 11 percent of Gen X, and 7 percent of Baby Boomers.

Gen Z is more likely to identify under the umbrella term of "queer" rather than a specific label. 5 percent self-identify as queer, compared to just 1 percent of Millennials and Gen X, and less than 1 percent of Boomers.