Adorable Ad Featuring Two Brides Dancing Is a First for David's Bridal

Advertising is a constant scramble to figure out what appeals to the latest generation of the demographic you expect to buy your stuff.

Fortunately, for us, that means as millennials and generation Z get gayer, so do ads!

David’s Bridal is the latest company to realize LGBTQ inclusion is necessary now that they’re selling to a whole wave of queer women who can get married and buy the expensive gowns.

Their new ad, “Rewrite the Rules,” takes us through snippets of several weddings and the moments surrounding them — a couple carrying their newborn down the aisle, an interracial couple saying their vows in the woods, and, yes, two brides dancing at their reception.

This is the first time a same-sex couple has been featured in an ad for company.

“We wanted to make sure this spot represented what we see from brides today,” Liz Crystal, chief marketing office for David’s Bridal, told AdAge.

The wedding industry has struggled in recent years, with David’s Bridal being no exception — the company filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

But catering to LGBTQ customers may be a way to step ahead of the competition. Especially in a time when you still hear stories of LGBTQ couples struggling to find bakers and venues and ministers to hire for their special day. In the year after same-sex marriage was legalized in the U.S., LGBTQ weddings brought in an additional $1.6 billion to the economy, according to the Williams Institute.

Inclusion! It’s great for humanity, great for business, and makes for really cute ads.

See for yourself: