13 glam and highly cultured snaps from the Las Culturistas Culture Awards

Samantha Brooks
Can we ever get enough of Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers? I don’t think so, honey!
Case and point the 2024 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Yang and Rogers hosted the night and reminded us once again why we love them oh so much. The night was a celebration of all the best parts of our current pop culture and kicked off with a “gold carpet” at The Kings Theatre in Brooklyn New York.
Attendees included Mandy Moore, Julia Fox, Heather McMahan, Hannah Einbinder, Cole Escola, Julio Torres, Meredith Marks, Peppermint, Katie Crutchfield and many, many more!
Many awards were given throughout the evening including Best Picture (Literal Picture) which of course went to “Four Women On A Beach (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City)” which was accepted by Meredith Marks. Artist of the Millenium went, of course, to Tilda Swinton which was presented by Julio Torres, and accepted via video. Julia Fox Award took home an award for Overall Excellence. Joy Behar Award For Stand Up Comedy though the award was accepted by Hacks star Hannah Einbinder. But The award of the night went to Mandy Moore who received the inaugural Lifetime of Culture Award.
Throughout the night, guests sipped on Absolut x Kahlúa Espresso Martinis and Absolut Cosmos while the glitterati mixed and mingled. It was a night of divas and icons, but we wouldn't expect anything less.
Keep scrolling to check out highlights from the big night!
