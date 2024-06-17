60 images of Baltimore Pride tearing it up

Caver Imaging
Baltimore Pride threw down this weekend with their annual parade and block party hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland. It is a tribute to the invaluable contributions of sexual and gender minorities to the Maryland community. The theme "Power Of The Past, Force of The Future" drew close to 100,000 attendees, who after the parade made their way to the stage to see headliners Rue Pratt, Saucy Santana, and Devon Fleming.
“Power of the past says that we honor the leaders from the past, those who have paved a way to help ensure we can get to the place we are now,” said Tramour Wilson, senior director of advocacy and community engagement for the Pride Center of Maryland. “And we uplift the new leaders of the future, those who are able to help guide us moving forward and prepare us for our new destination.”
Images Courtesy of Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging
Caver Imaging