62 star-studded pics from LA Pride in the Park that have us feeling ALL the FOMO

CSW/LA Pride
LA Pride in the Park returned to the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday, June 8. Across 20 acres and with a capacity for 25,000, LA Pride in the Park is one of the most sought-after and largest Official Pride concerts in the country. Produced by Christopher Street West Association (CSW), the official theme for this year’s Pride season is “Power in Pride,” which celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community's ability to live authentically.
The event was headlined by global icon and multi-GRAMMY winner Ricky Martin and also saw performances by artists MUNA, Tokischa, JoJo Siwa, RaiNao, MAX’s We’re Here cast Sasha Velour, Latrice Royale, Jaida Essence Hall, and Priyanka, Isaac Dunbar, Adiv, Alex Chapman, Lady Londyn, Ryan Satyr, Hason, and Ethicaldrvgs. Ballroom Performances were on display from House of Miyake-Mugler, Kiki House of Coochie, Kiki House of Vivienne Westwood, Kiki House of Fubu and House of Tisci.
Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite moments from the event!
Images Courtesy of Wes and Alex Photography for CSW/LA Pride; Ashley Osborn for CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride
CSW/LA Pride