38 joyful pics from Birmingham Pride that prove that Central Alabama knows how to party

JARRELL V. JORDAN Company
Central Alabama Pride, now in its 46th year, hosted a fantastic event filled with vibrant colors, joyous celebrations, and an incredible sense of community. The parade was night time Mardi Gras-style down 7th Ave. in Birmingham, and it was their biggest one yet.
Josh Coleman, President of Central Alabama Pride, states: "This year, as we commemorate the 46th anniversary of Pride in Birmingham, we're reminded of the milestones we've celebrated and the adversities we've overcome. Our journey, marked by the relentless pursuit of equality, faces new challenges as the Alabama legislature proposes anti-LGBTQ bills that threaten to undermine our hard-fought gains. Yet, in the face of these obstacles, our community's response is not one of defeat but of reinforced solidarity."
Photos courtesy of Jarrell V. Jordan Company
