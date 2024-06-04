52 Images of Cleveland Celebrating Queer Joy

Courtesy Every Angle Photography
This past weekend Pride in the CLE returned to downtown Cleveland! Organized by the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, Pride in the CLE is one of the largest Pride events in the region and attracts tens of thousands of LGBTQ+ individuals, allies, and supporters.
"The LGBTQ+ community here in Cleveland has a long history of resilience and activism, and Pride in the CLE is our way of shining a spotlight on that journey," said Phyllis Harris, executive director of the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland. "We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the incredible progress we've made while recognizing that the fight for equality is still ongoing.”
The day included exhilarating everything from performances by local and national artists, including festival headliner Siena Liggins, to dance parties, engaging exhibits, artisans, and a diverse range of food and drink options. It truly was a day that celebrated diversity, love, and equality in Downtown Cleveland.
Keep scrolling to see Cleveland Pride in all its rainbow glory!
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography
Courtesy Every Angle Photography