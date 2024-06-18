43 joyful pics of La Cañada's first ever Pride celebration

La Cañada Flintridge, CA celebrated its first public Pride celebration on June 1 with Pride in the Park! As part of the San Gabriel Valley Pride Tour, 500 neighbors enjoyed live music from local bands, food trucks, games, face painting, and community art projects. The event kicked off with a welcome from John Hartman (Ghosts, Young Sheldon, The Good Place), who also judged the Pride Bake Off and Doggie Drag Race. "Events like this support and celebrate our LGBTQ+ community," said Rev. Kyle Sears, organizer with LCF Pride and pastor of La Canada Congregational Church. California State Senator Anthony Portantino joined the fun and issued a proclamation recognizing this historic moment in La Canada Flintridge's history. LCF Pride and La Canada Congregational Church has planned weekend events throughout June that continues to build community, inform our neighbors, and celebrate our stories.
Images Courtesy of Matt Thatcher; Jess Reynolds
Images Courtesy of Matt Thatcher; Jess Reynolds
