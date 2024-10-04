36 Sapphic pics that prove The Dinah 2024 was the ultimate music festival & party for queer women

RADskillZ; ILDK Media
If you missed out on the 33rd annual Dinah Shore Weekend in Palm Springs, let me tell you — Christmas came early this year, and it was everything! The Margaritaville Resort transformed into the ultimate Sapphic paradise, radiating high vibes, fierce energy, and pure, unapologetic love. You could feel the magic in the air from the moment you stepped into the glittering pool parties and onto the fabulous red carpet!
The weekend was packed with unforgettable performances from some of our favorite LGBTQ+ icons, from the sultry sounds of Lauren Jauregui (formerly of Fifth Harmony!) to the electric vibes of Iniko, Lauren Sanderson, Jet the 3rd, Whitney Peyton, King Mala, Chloe Star, Show Relle and Lucy & La Mer. Whether you were singing along with the crowd or dancing under the desert sun, every beat made it clear: Sapphic love was in full bloom.
And let’s not forget the killer DJ sets that had us all vibing! DJ P Nasty, DJ Les Ortiz, DJ Tatiana, DJ MO, DJ KG Fresh, DJ Alex D, and DJ Christy Lawrence kept the beats rolling and the energy soaring, making sure no one left the dance floor. Each set hit harder than the last, amplifying the high vibrations all around. There’s no place like The Dinah when it comes to turning up and turning out for the LGBTQ+ community!
Hosting this epic weekend was none other than Rose Garcia from 'The Real L Word,' who kept the fun alive with her fierce attitude and larger-than-life charisma. Between her and the stunning lineup of talent, it was impossible not to feel like you were part of something special.
And of course, we owe it all to the visionary behind it—The Dinah’s founder and creator, Mariah Hanson. Year after year, Mariah brings the community together in the most unforgettable way, and this year was no different. She never disappoints, and we are so thankful for her tireless dedication to making The Dinah the iconic event it is today.
Whether you were soaking up the sun poolside or tearing it up on the dance floor, this year’s Dinah left us all basking in Sapphic joy and a renewed sense of community. As we look forward to 2025, let’s carry the spirit of love and togetherness throughout the year. Mark your calendars for September 24th-28th. Hotel rooms and tickets go on sale on March 1st, 2025. Start planning, because once you’ve experienced The Dinah, there’s no going back.
