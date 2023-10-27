JVN Has Received Transphobic Attacks Since 'Armchair Expert' Interview

Jonathan Van Ness has now spoken up for the first time since their heartbreaking interview with Dax Shepard on Armchair Expert.

The Queer Eye star appeared in the most recent episode of I’ve Had It – a podcast cohosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie “Pumps” Sullivan. The conceit of the show is to talk about things that Welch, Pumps, and their guests “have had it with.” When asked about what was on their mind, Van Ness brought up the recent onslaught of anti-trans commenters flooding their social media pages since their interview on Armchair Expert, which sparked an off-the-rails argument with Shepard.

“I’ve had it with fear-mongering against queer people. I’ve had it with angry commenters. I’ve had it with so many things, you guys. It’s really been a time,” Van Ness said while getting a little bit emotional.

They continued, “I just think people forget that there’s like another person on the other side. I think it’s interesting that people feel so comfortable to call you names and then expect you to be nice about it, or understanding about it, or something. Ever since my Armchair Expert episode there’s just been a lot of like you know, TERF-y anti-trans people on my social.”