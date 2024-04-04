On this day Natasha Lyonne was born so here are 20 pics of our forever Sapphic crush

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
If there is one actress who epitomizes the phrase “effortlessly cool” it is Natasha Lyonne. On this day, the blessed day of her birth, we celebrate her.
Natasha first began stepping on our collective Sapphic necks with her breakout role as Vivan in Slums of Beverly Hills and quickly followed that up with American Pie and of course her forever iconic lesbian romance, camp classicBut I’m a Cheerleader in which she plays Megan a cheerleader who finds love, and her true identity, with Graham (Clea DuVall) in the unlikeliest of places, a conversion camp run by RuPaul. She hasn't let up on driving the gay girlies wild since, with roles in Freeway 2, If These Walls Could Talk 2, Party Monster, All About Evil, G.B.F., Russian Doll, Poker Face, Orange is the New Black, and now The Second Best Hospital in the World.
Also... have you seen her? On that note to celebrate the queen of our hearts turning 45 let's all just bask in her unique beauty. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite pics!
Happy birthday Natasha!