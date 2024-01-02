30 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in January 2024 & where to watch them

Courtesy of HBO; Netflix; MTV; Vertical
2023 is over, officially! But while the calendar may have changed there is one thing that hasn’t: Queer folks and our stories are once again all over our screens — and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
From mysteries and thrillers to tear-jerkers, and romances there is plenty to catch up on and check out for the first time this month, that is gay, gay, ghey!
Here’s what you don’t want to miss this month, and where to watch it all.
All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
Good Trouble: Season 5 Part 2 - January 2
Good Trouble follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles. The beginning of the end. The final season of Good Trouble begins January 2 on Freeform.
Where to watch: Freeform
Norwegian Dream - January 2
Robert, a Polish immigrant working at a fish factory in Norway, has come to earn money to pay off his mother's debts. Robert realizes he has feelings for his colleague Ivar. For fear of losing his position within a group of Poles at the factory, he hides his feelings, especially when it turns out that Ivar is doing vogue and is an aspiring drag queen.
Where to watch: On VOD
The Brothers Sun - January 4
When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, Charles (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now.
But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles and Bruce must figure out what brotherhood and family truly means before someone takes them out.
Where to watch: Netflix
Good Grief - January 5
Marc (Dan Levy) was content living in the shadow of his larger-than-life husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). But when Oliver unexpectedly dies, Marc’s world shatters, sending him and his two best friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), on a soul-searching trip to Paris that reveals some hard truths they each needed to face. Good Grief marks Levy’s debut as a feature-film writer and director. He also produced as part of Not a Real Production Company, alongside Sister Pictures.
Where to watch: Netflix
He Went That Way - January 5
He Went That Way is a taut thriller centered on the true story of a celebrity animal trainer who picks up a hitchhiker, only to discover his passenger is a young, cunning serial killer.
Where to watch: In theaters
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 16 - January 5
The new season ushers in 14 dazzling new queens to compete for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a cash prize of $200,000 for the winner served by Cash App. This season marks the 15th Anniversary of the Drag Race franchise, which first premiered on February 2nd, 2009 on Logo.
Where to watch: MTV
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked Season 12 - January 5
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, the Emmy® award-winning aftershow gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition.
Where to watch: MTV
Great North: Season 4 - January 7
Follow the Alaskan adventures of the Tobin family, as a single dad, Beef, does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close – especially his only daughter, Judy, whose artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. Rounding out the family are Judy’s older brother, Wolf, and his fiancé, Honeybee, her middle brother, Ham, and ten-year-old-going-on-fifty little brother, Moon. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson, and her imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette, who appears to her in the northern lights.
Where to watch: Fox
Miss Scarlet & The Duke: Season 4 - January 7
New year, new season, new challenges. Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) has taken over Nash & Sons (not that he has any sons), while outside of work, her relationship with William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives.
Where to watch: PBS
La Brea: Season 3 - January 9
The end of an era begins. La Brea returns for its third and final season - and adventure.
Where to watch: NBC
Stroking an Animal - January 9
Mariña, Ada, and Tomás form an irregular triangle of bodies, intentions and vibrations. Mariña has an intense love affair with Ada when Tomás, a mutual friend, enters the couple’s intimacy. Six moments of the relationship articulate the film, thrown like flashes of light. The journey of this love triangle will lead Mariña to rethink her bonds with others and her self-care.
Where to watch: On VOD
Echo - January 10
Marvel Studios presents “Echo,” spotlighting Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.Where to watch: Disney+
Skymed: Season 2 - January 11
The young medics and pilots flying air ambulances in Northern Canada face all-new challenges and triumphs as SkyMed expands, throwing them into intense emergencies at work – and in their personal lives. Facing new challenges on the job, they’ll all wrestle with what it really means to grow up – and whether they can grow together, or grow apart.
Where to watch: Paramount+
Place of Our Own - January 12 (Limited Theatrical Release) & January 16 (VOD)
Shining with quiet authenticity and a fierce heart, A Place of Our Own is the story of two transwomen in Bhopal, India, fighting for a life that is more than marginal.
Where to watch: In theaters & On VOD
Mean Girls - January 12
From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, MEAN GIRLS. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.
Where to watch: In Theaters
True Detective: Night Country - January 14
When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.
Where to watch: On HBO
Chicago Fire: Season 12 - January 17
Led by Capt. Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), the Truck and Rescue Squad companies are more than co-workers, they're family. The firehouse includes Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), seasoned veterans Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) and Randy ""Mouch"" McHolland (Christian Stolte), firefighters Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende) and Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri), and 51's newest addition paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith).
Where to watch: NBC
Family Law: Season 3 - January 17
A resilient attorney in L.A. starts to rebuild her life and career after her husband leaves for greener pastures, taking the firm---and most of their clients---with him. Blessed with one loyal associate, she assembles a crew of seasoned, if not altogether aboveboard, counselors who share her zeal for justice in the area of family law.
Where to watch: The CW
Fireworks - January 18
1982, in the heat of a Sicilian summer, two teenage boys, Gianni and Nino, meet and fall in love. The relationship soon becomes a topic of gossip in the small town and despite their families’ objections the two dream of living together, something the community is determined to stop.
Where to watch: On VOD
Cristobal Balenciaga - January 19
A chronicle of the rise of designer Cristóbal Balenciaga from humble origins to fashion icon.
Where to watch: Hulu
Hazbin Hotel - January 19
An R-rated, animated musical comedy set in Hell. Yes, you read that right!! Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom.
Where to watch: Hulu
LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland - January 19
Using his trademark wit, host Graham Norton will oversee the 10 comedic stars, brought together to make each other laugh by using every unpredictable comedic tool in the box … without cracking a smile themselves. With the added bonus of some celebrity cameos, their performances will have viewers - but hopefully not their fellow stars - laughing out loud. As the clock counts down and the tension rises, whoever can outlast their competitors will be crowned the first winner of LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland and win a grand prize of €50,000 for their charity of choice.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 - January 19
Emmy Award-winning docu-reality series, Love on the Spectrum U.S., is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its second season, this U.S.-based series tells the stories of a unique and diverse cast of characters — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Way Home: Season 2 - January 21
Season two starts where the shocking season one finale left off and put viewers on the edge of their seats – with Kat exclaiming to Del that she knows what happened to Jacob. As Kat continues her quest to find Jacob and bring him home, mother and daughter uncover unexpected revelations about their origins that bring answers to some questions while new ones are raised.
Where to watch: Hallmark
Queer Eye: Season 8 - January 24
Queer Eye is back for an eighth season. Grab your beads and let the good times roll as The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start.
Where to watch: Netflix
Chrissy & Dave Dine Out - January 24
Chrissy Teigen and David Chang are cracking the restaurant scene wide open. In each episode, Dave and Chrissy will take us to a tried and true, “must try” restaurant in Los Angeles that is unexpected and, at times, off the beaten path where the food is undeniably fantastic. Chrissy, Dave, and their special guests can celebrate being able to “dine out” over amazing food and great conversation.
Where to watch: Freeform
Griselda - January 25
Griselda is a fictionalized dramatization inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history. Set in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother."GRISELDA is a fictionalized dramatization inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history. Set in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother."
Where to watch: Netflix
Housekeeping For Beginners - January 26 (Limited) & February (Wide)
Housekeeping For Beginners explores the universal truths of family, encompassing both the bonds we inherit and those we create. The narrative revolves around Dita, who, despite never aspiring to be a mother, finds herself compelled to raise her girlfriend’s two daughters—Mia, a tiny troublemaker, and Vanesa, a rebellious teenager. As their individual wills clash, a heartwarming story unfolds about an unlikely family's struggle to stay together.
Where to watch: In Theaters
Vanderpump Rules: Season 11 - January 30
Another season of shattered friendships, love triangles, and secrets to uncover on Season 11!
Where to watch: Bravo
Feud: Capote vs. The Swans - January 31
FX’s FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans tells the story of acclaimed writer Truman Capote, once a confidante to society’s most elite women, whom he nicknamed “the swans.” However, his act of betrayal effectively destroyed those relationships, banished him from high society and sent him into a spiral of self-destruction from which he would ultimately never recover.
Where to watch: FX