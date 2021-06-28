Queen Latifah Thanks Her Partner at the BET Awards: 'Happy Pride'

Queen Latifah has publicly confirmed that she is a part of the LGBTQ+ community!

Latifah was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement BET Award "in recognition of her prolific career over the past 30 years, in which she remained one of the most versatile creatives of the time."

In celebration of the honor, Rapsody & Monie Love performed “Ladies First” and Lil Kim & MC Lyte performed “U.N.I.T.Y.”.

Latifah received a standing ovation as she accepted the award. At the end of the emotional speech, Latifah thanked her partner, Eboni Nichols.

"I’m gonna get off this stage," she concluded, "but I thank you so much for all of you, the fans for supporting every crazy-ass thing I’ve done through the years. And thank you for making Equalizer No. 1. Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love. Peace. Happy Pride!”

While Latifah has sidestepped questions about her sexuality her entire career, she publicly confirmed her decade-long relationship with Nichols. The couple welcomed a baby together in 2019.

In a 2008 New York Times interview, Latifah declined to answer inquiries about her sexuality. “I don’t have a problem discussing the topic of somebody being gay, but I do have a problem discussing my personal life,” she said. “You don’t get that part of me. Sorry. We’re not discussing it in our meetings. I don’t feel like I need to share my personal life, and I don’t care if people think I’m gay or not. Assume whatever you want. You do it anyway.”

Happy Pride, indeed!