21 LGBTQ+ movies & TV shows coming in May 2024 & where to watch them

We hope you weren’t planning on going anywhere this month because instead, you are going to be glued to your screen. After all, this month's queer TV and movies are hot, hot, hot.

And why are things heating up right now? Duh, because...

But seriously, here's what you don't want to miss this month and where to watch them! All film and series descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.



The Idea of You - May 1 Based on the acclaimed, contemporary love story of the same name, The Idea of You centers on Solène (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mom who begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet. Where to watch: Prime Video

Hacks (Season 3) - May 2 A year after parting, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Hannah Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles. Where to watch: On Max

I Saw the TV Glow - May 3 Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack. Where to watch: In theaters

Prom Dates - May 3 Prom Dates follows best friends Jess and Hannah, who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies. Where to watch: Hulu

Selling the OC (Season 3) - May 3 The Oppenheim Group’s OC agents are back for a fiery third season with big homes and even bigger drama. In an office where betrayal and rumors spread like wildfire, you can’t put a price on loyalty – or reputation. Where to watch: Netflix

OMG Fashun - May 6 Julia Fox and stylist Law Roach will co-host E!'s eccentric new fashion competition series 'OMG Fashun' where today's most disruptive designers will push the envelope like never before. Where to watch: E!

Black Twitter: A People’s History - May 9 Based on Jason Parham’s WIRED article “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” this three-part docuseries charts the rise, the movements, the voices and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life. Where to watch: Hulu

The GOAT - May 9 14 reality superstars move into GOAT Manor to face off in a brand new, hilarious competition show, hosted by Daniel Tosh. They will compete in over 20 challenges, earning and breaking one another's trust as they battle it out for $200k…and the title of Greatest Of All Time. Where to watch: Freevee

Bodkin - May 9 Bodkin is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic, coastal Irish town. But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. Where to watch: Netflix

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School - May 9 Following the harrowing events of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” our Pretty Little Liars face a fate worse than death - summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test. Where to watch: Max

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) - May 10 Following Zeus’ demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus’ demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus' vacant throne and save his family from their long standing suffering. Where to watch: Netflix

The Chi (Season 6) May 10 This season, life in The Chi reverberates between the highest highs and lowest lows. Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith. Where to watch: Paramount+

Doctor Who (Season 14) - May 10 The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet. Where to watch: Disney+

Interview with the Vampire (Season 2) - May 12 The interview continues in season two. In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories. Where to watch: AMC+

Bridgerton (Season 3, Part 1) - May 16 Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Where to watch: Netflix

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 - May 17 Eight fan-favorite queens return to use their drag superpowers for good, competing to win a supersized donation of $200,000, provided by The Palette Fund, for a charity of their choosing. The Palette Fund is a private foundation dedicated to breaking down barriers and advancing social change in communities that are under-resourced and facing significant challenges. This season marks the first time in franchise herstory where the queens are competing for charity and harnessing their drag skills to win money for a variety of organizations. Where to watch: Paramount+

The Strangers: Chapter 1 - May 17 After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive in The Strangers ― Chapter 1, the chilling first entry of this upcoming horror feature film series. Where to watch: In theaters

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - May 24 As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home. Where to watch: In theaters

Solo - May 24 Emerging Montreal drag queen Simon must deal with two impossible loves: a passionate, yet destructive affair, with Oliver and a cold relationship with his mother, who's just returned after a 15-year absence. Where to watch: In theaters

My Adventures with Superman (Season 2) - May 25 In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark’s alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before. Where to watch: Adult Swim

Eric - May 30 Eric stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Gaby Hoffmann and McKinley Belcher III. This emotional crime drama follows the desperate search of a father when his nine year old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Where to watch: Netflix

We Are Lady Parts (Season 2) - May 30 Season 2 sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether ‘making it big’ is really what they wanted. Where to watch: Peacock