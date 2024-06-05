Raven-Symoné teases a Cheetah Girls reunion: 'always a good time for a Cheetah's follow-up'

"Amigas Cheetahs, friends for life!"

This catchy Cheetah Girls lyric may be more accurate than we ever thought, as Raven-Symoné is once again teasing the possibility of a Cheetah Girls reunion.

The DCOM musical, starring Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan, was released in 2003 and told the story of four teen girls living in Manhattan who dreamed of their group, The Cheetah Girls, landing a record deal. The movie and hit-making girl group became a cultural phenomenon, leading to a tour and two follow-up films.

During a night out with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, at Tiffany Haddish's Adult PROM: A Night Under the Stars to benefit the She Ready Foundation on May 31, the Disney Channel alum spoke with E! News about the Cheetah Girls.

"It's always a good time for a Cheetah's follow-up. It's always a good time for sisterhood. It's always a good time for bringing people together and explaining how important friendship and sisterhood is, so, I mean there's never not a time for a Cheetah life," Raven said.

This isn't the first time Raven has shown interest in reuniting with her cheetah sisters this year. In February, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the impact of the popular girl group on showcasing sisterhood, Raven said, "To be able to mirror that back in such an iconic, cool, innovative way that screamed ‘Cheetah,’ I mean, I’d be a part of it,” she shared.

In that same interview with Entertainment Tonight, the entertainer revealed that her two favorite songs in the franchise are from the 2006 sequel The Cheetah Girls 2, praising the cheetah's hit songs "Strut" and "Step Up." The second film was true lighting in a bottle, and the last time Raven reprised her role as Galleria "Bubbles" Garibaldi, not returning with co-stars Bailon-Houghton, Williams, and Bryan, for the third film, The Cheetah Girls: One World in 2008.

Raven's latest wave of interests has PRIDE hopeful that the next chapter of the cheetah sisters could come to life soon.

While we may be clinging to the breadcrumbs of a possible cheetah-licious reunion, PRIDE is ready with our rose-colored glass for whatever may come next for the Cheetah Girls saga.