Raven-Symoné tells trolls to stop DMing her wife death threats for the most ABSURD thing

Raven-Symoné is shutting down online trolls after her wife has received a torrent of hate — and apparently even death threats — over the past few weeks.

The actress posted a TikTok video alongside Miranda Pearman-Maday on Thursday, addressing the ongoing issue directly.

"Stop it in the comments. And stop with the death threats in her DMs," Symoné said. "It is disrespectful to her and, in turn, disrespectful to me. Stop it."

Apparently, people have been incensed after learning Pearman-Maday didn't watch her wife's Disney Channel projects growing up. Why anyone would think this warrants actual death threats is baffling.

"It's really become wild," Pearman-Maday said, clarifying that she never claimed she didn't know who Symoné was. She simply didn't watch her work until after they met.