Cardi B & Raven-Symoné Surprise Gay Couple With a Wedding on New Show

The stars help the bride-to-be try on wedding dresses in our exclusive clip of Cardi Tries __.

Rapper Cardi B and actor Raven-Symoné team up to help a gay couple get married on Messenger's new digital series Cardi Tries __.

B and Symoné meet the bride-to-be named Brandi, who is planning to surprise her fiancé Shannon with their wedding (she thinks she's there for an engagement party). She is more than shocked when she finds out that she's not only getting married today, but Cardi B is officiating the wedding.

In the episode, B and Symoné also discuss their own weddings, they help Brandi pick out her wedding dress, the bride-to-be shares her own coming out journey, and B opens up about her family’s relationship with her sister’s girlfriend.

"Trust me when I tell you, my mom loves my sister’s girlfriend more than she loves us! It just became such a friendship and it’s so smooth," said B.

With the power vested in her by the state of California and an online class, the episode concludes with B marrying Brandi and Shannon and celebrating with the newlyweds.

Available exclusively on PRIDE ahead of the episode premiere, you can watch B and Symoné help Brandi try on wedding dresses in the clip below.

Premiering just ahead of National Coming Out Day on Monday, Symoné emphasizes the "layered journey for many people in the LGBTQ+ community" in the episode. "Being part of a same sex marriage is important so people see that there’s differences obviously, but also similarities."

This episode of Cardi Tries __ premieres today at 12pm PT on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch, which lets users watch music videos, TV shows, movies, and more with friends and family in real-time.

To watch Cardi Tries __ with a friend on Instagram or Messenger, simply start a video chat, tap the media button in the bottom right on Instagram, or swipe up to access the menu on Messenger, select "Watch Together" and search for Cardi Tries __.