Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg reunites with 'Sister Act 2' cast to celebrate the 30th anniversary on 'The View'

LOU ROCCO/ABC

The reunion has us so hopeful for a Sister Act 3.

dariccott

Oh, it's a happy day indeed!

Whoopi Goldberg has reunited with her Sister Act 2: Back in the Habitcast to celebrate the movie's 30th anniversary on The View. Goldberg assembled many of the kid actors who made up the choir in the film to recreate the scene in which her character, Sister Mary Clarence, conducts them for a soulful rendition of “Oh Happy Day.”

Lead vocalist Ryan Toby, who played the young Ahmal in Sister Act 2, returned to sing “Oh Happy Day” with Goldberg 30 years later. Lauryn Hill, who portrayed her breakthrough role as Rita Louise Watson, did not participate in the reunion. However, the cast did sing the iconic “Joyful, Joyful” from the film, with The War and Treaty singer Tanya Trotter filling in for Hill. The performance didn't just tug on viewers' heartstrings. After the “Joyful, Joyful” reunion performance, Goldberg broke down in tears.

Joining Toby in the cast reunion was Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Monica Calhoun, Alex Martin, David Kater, Frank Odell Howard, Dionna Nichelle, Jermaine Montell, Tanya Trotter, DeeDee Magno Hall, Ashley Thompson and Deondray Gossfield.

Hill wasn't the only star who couldn't attend the reunion. For those who were available, the celebration included video segments from those who couldn’t participate in person, like Jennifer Love Hewitt. The actress, who was 13 years old when she starred in Sister Act 2, said working on the movie was “one of the greatest things that ever happened to me.”

Last month, while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Goldberg reflected on her time filming the Sister Act films, including the 1992 original and 1993 sequel.

The EGOT winner shared with Clarkson that her secret to musical productions was being able to "mimic" singers, like her mother, in order to perform.

"I loved being around people who sang," she said. "So, of course, I've done two or three musicals, had no business doing them, but I liked it."

Over the last several months, Goldberg has expressed interest in making Sister Act 3. The film has been in development for years, with Regina Hicks and Karin Gist hired back in 2018 at the time to pen the next installment. In 2022, Goldberg shared that she wanted Keke Palmer and Lizzo to join the cast.

“I want as many people who want to have some fun because I really, desperately need to have some fun,” Goldberg said, adding that she was teaming up with Tyler Perry to develop the sequel with a script soon to be completed.

We here at PRIDE definitely can't wait to see what they've cooked up!

Watch a clip from Goldberg’s “Sister Act 2” 30th anniversary reunion below.

‘Sister Act 2' Cast Performs 'Oh Happy Day' on 'The View'

Latest Stories

Daric L. Cottingham

Daric L. Cottingham (she/her), Deputy Editor of PRIDE.com, is an award-winning news, culture, and entertainment journalist. She is a proud Southern Black trans woman based in Los Angeles holding a mass communications degree from Prairie View A&M University in Texas and a master's in Sports & Entertainment journalism from the University of Southern California. Beyond her career portfolio, which includes the LA Times, Spotify, and freelancing for publications like BuzzFeed, Harper's Bazaar, ESSENCE, The Washington Post, etc., she does advocacy work as a general board member of NABJLA, striving to make the industry more inclusive for Black journalists.

