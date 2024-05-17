10 best lines from 'X-Men '97'

Marvel Animation / Disney+
Whew! What a season. X-Men '97 gave viewers one of the best animation series, with amazing storylines and iconic scenes. But the lines? Phenomenal! Here's a list of some of the best lines from the series.
“You stopped the bad guys, saved the kid, got home safe. These beignets needed me more than you did, mon ami.” - Gambit
“To me, my X-men.” - Cyclops
“Do not make me let you down.” - Magneto
“Hmm, looks like Magneto and Rogue have the Danger Room next. Oh, and all tomorrow too, wow. Rogue’s really training her stamina with the new boss.” - Morph
"You meant to make me a goddess. Instead you have fashioned a fool.” - Storm
"Most other nations don’t allow a terrorist to be their leader” “Yet so many allow their leaders to be terrorists.”- exchange between Val Cooper and Magneto
“Xavier would see his Milky Way ghetto become our new throne world.” - Deathbird
“You all are an echo of who I am. So let them thunder, for I am lightning!” - Storm
“Thought your kind were the good guys.”; “You killed those, sugar. Now you get me.” - Rogue rampaging at a top-secret military base
“Blood is blood. Family is a choice.” - Nightcrawler
“Magneto was right.” - Val Cooper
“Make them mind your weather, sister” “And them weather your mind.” - Jean and Storm
“Oh how I’ve waited to say these two words to you old friend: SHUT. UP.” - Magneto
"Vote yes, and you best pray our children read their textbooks more than their Bibles. For only history could be conned into forgiving us." - King T'Chaka/Black Panther
