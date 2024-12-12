Your favorite adult entertainers reveal their steamy dream collaborators

Our minds are racing.
Photos courtesy of Travis Chantar, Jkab Ethan Dale, Drake Von
Eye candy galore!
If there is one thing we love more than seeing our favorite adult entertainers at work, it's when they collab with one another! Double the pleasure, double the fun, as they say. So PRIDE caught up with some of our fave industry leaders, Paul Cassidy, Reno Gold, Kaden Hylls, Noah Way, and Jkab Ethan Dale to find out who their fantasy collab would be.
Their answers, as expected, were so unbelievably hot!
Scroll down to see which guys spilled on who they were most excited to film .. and in the inevitable future.
Paul Cassidy
Anyone who's a fan of the adult entertainment genre has likely watched Paul Cassidy!
He's one of the most-followed content creators in the world and has yet to collab with some other top models that he's known for quite some time.
"I'm really excited for Reno Gold because I think he's the only one who I've known seven years now. He's the only one I haven't collabed with yet, so I'm really excited to collab with Reno," Cassidy tells PRIDE.
Reno Gold
Speaking of Reno Gold, this familiar face in the porn world has worked with the best of the best for years now.
He's built some solid friendships with a lot of the other adult entertainers in the game, so his favorite scenes are with those he's filmed with before.
"I'm always excited to collab with Peachy Boy, just because we're genuinely friends. He's awesome, so sweet and so nice. His butt is so great!"
Kaden Hylls (Let's Eat Cake)
Kaden Hylls has a couple of dream guys he'd like to collab with next. The first? Malik Delgaty.
"We were supposed to record together, but we didn't actually get to do anything. He retired after three hours of filming, so we did a human centipede video with six guys lined up for Twitter. I'd like to fully film a scene with him one day," Hylls tells PRIDE.
That's not all... he's also hoping to work with Renato Shippee once he's back home in California.
"Renato Shippee luckily lives in LA. We've been talking about recording now that he's doing collabs, so I'll get a chance to work with him when I'm back there."
Noah Way
Noah Way has quickly become a popular trans male performer in the industry. He’s worked with major studios and built a strong social media prescence, but he's ready for his next exciting collab.
"I'd love to work with Rocco Steele, but he lives somewhere crazy. I think he goes to New York a lot, so I might see if we'll ever be there at the same time. He says he's love to [collab], but he lives in like Algeria!"
Jkab Ethan Dale
After blowing up on TikTok, Jkab Ethan Dale has found a ton of success by joining the adult film industry.
"Who haven't I worked with? Alex Mecum! There you go."