13 steamy pics of NoRal Apparel at Blatino Oasis 2024

Holy smokes things are heating up in the desert!
Earlier this month Canyon Club Event Hotel in Palm Springs played host to Blatino Oasis an annual retreat for queer men of color. One of the highlights included NoRal Apparel's latest collection of steamy and daring swimwear.
This queer men's body-inclusive fashion brand was created by designer and Kentucky native LaRon Hickerson (aka Ron DuWayne). Since 2012 NoRal has headlined the weekend getaway as a featured fashion show. And 2024 was no exception — though the looks were exceptional.
Keep scrolling for a sneak peek at some of our favorites!
You can learn more about NoRal Apparel at noralapparel.com
@noralapparel (Instagram, TikTok, Facebook)
Photos courtesy of Terry Hastings & DTK Photography
