The sold out New York leg of the All Things Go music festival was filled to the absolute brim with celebratory sapphic moments! Chappell Roan may have been absent, after a brave and commendable choice to step away from her scheduled performance slot and take care of her own mental health, but there are still plenty of other incredible queer performers taking the stage, including MUNA, Janelle Monáe, Reneé Rapp, and Towa Bird just to name a few!

It would seem that these artists must have met backstage before their respective sets and made a bet to continually one up each other in just how gay their performances could get.



MUNA performed a cover of Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles". Sorry, they previewed their totally original new hit single that they wrote impromptu onstage, and which sounds NOTHING like the iconic Vanessa Carlton hit "A Thousand Miles", my mistake. Upon hearing this new song for the very first time, the whole crowd went understandably wild. to witness a performer telepathically communicate a song to their band mates and the entire audience is a level of artistry that has left me near speechless. Let's go lesbians indeed!



@allthingsgofestival I can’t believe this is the first time I’m hearing this 😭 #muna #athousandmiles #coversong #atgdc #allthingsgo Upping the ante, Janelle Monáe performed "PYNK" in the iconic vulvar ensemble, a big, pink labia headpiece to match their even bigger and pinker pants, from Dirty Computer, the film and visual companion to Monáe's album of the same name. Monáe also made the universal sign for cunnilingus as they sang the line, "It's my favorite part," to uproarious approval from the crowd.

@allthingsgofestival janelle the icon you ARE #allthingsgo #janellemonae Finally, Reneé Rapp and Towa Bird went all in, not just performing together, but sharing a kiss on stage. Rapp was joined by Bird, who was playing her own set at All Things Go fest. Bird is a gifted guitarist, which is one of the hottest and dykiest things anyone can do, and one upped on the Hot & Dykey Scale only by using your sexy guitar playing skills to perform with your girlfriend. Rapp and Bird are really out here running a masterclass on hot lesbian activities. It was during Rapp's performance of "Tummy Hurts" that Bird, while still shredding, knelt in front of Rapp, who joined her on the ground. They embraced each other, Rapp still singing and Bird mouthing along to the lyrics. Then, right before standing, the two share a chaste kiss. It may have just been a quick, tender, "blink and you'll miss it" kiss, but it meant a lot to those looking for more out and proud lesbians to be celebrated on a stage such as this.