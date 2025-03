Trying to figure out if the cute woman at the farmer’s market is a lesbian? Checking her belt loop is one way to find out!

Much like Doc Martins and thumb rings, carabiners — the metal D-shaped ring that was popularized by mountain climbers and frequently used as a key ring — aren’t just a useful tool but a way to communicate your sexuality to other queer women. Some lesbian stereotypes are actually true! We're looking at you, Subaru.

Carabiners are nearly ubiquitous in the lesbian community, but how did the tool become Sapphic coded?

How did carabiners become a lesbian staple? The handy clip became a sartorial symbol of lesbian culture when women were thrust into the workforce during WWII. While many women ended up in secretarial jobs, butch women were attracted to blue-collar jobs and adopted the masculine aesthetics the work demanded. “Without strict dress codes, women who worked as custodians, postal workers, and mechanics could stretch the boundaries of accepted gender presentations. They also needed easily accessible keys,” Slate reported.

Is Alison Bechdel responsible for making carabiners popular? The connection between lesbians and the belt-loop accessory continued through the 1960s and ‘70s and was cemented into the collective lesbian imagination in 2006 when Alison Bechdel — author of Dykes to Watch Out For and creator of the Bechdel test — published a memoir that detailed her experience as a young kid of seeing a masculine delivery woman with a short haircut, butch energy, and a key ring on her belt loop who sparked an awakening. The graphic novel memoir Fun Home was even turned into a musical featuring the popular song “Ring of Keys” about Bechdel identifying with the butch woman wearing a carabiner on her belt loop. “Your swagger and your bearing/ And the just right clothes you're wearing/ Your short hair and your dungarees/ And your lace up boots/ And your keys, oh/ Your ring of keys,” the actress playing a young Bechdel sings in the musical adaptation.

What do carabiners signal to other lesbians? At the intersection of fashion and function is the trusty carabiner, which has been doing double duty as a lesbian flagging device ever since. Gay men have the hanky code, and lesbians have carabiners. And much like the hanky code, which hip you wear your carabiner on can indicate your sexual preference. Right hip if you’re a bottom, left hip if you’re a top, according to the documentary The History of the Carabiner.