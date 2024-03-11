Scroll To Top
Billie Eilish is now the youngest person to ever win two Oscars

Billie Eilish at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Thanks, Barbie!

rachelkiley

Last night, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell took home the Oscar for Best Original Song, and it was more than just a win — it was a history-making moment.

At 22, the “Bad Guy” singer is now the youngest person to ever win twice at the Academy Awards. Her brother and regular collaborator, O’Connell, becomes the second youngest at 26.

“I had a nightmare about this last night,” Eilish joked in her acceptance speech. “I feel like…I just didn’t think this would happen. I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honored.”

Their win comes thanks to their work on “What Was I Made For?” an original song they wrote for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, performed by Eilish. The tune has been nominated for a number of awards since its release last year, and also picked up wins at the Golden Globe Awards (Best Original Song) and the Grammy Awards (Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media), among other honors.

Previously, the siblings won an Oscar for “No Time to Die” in 2021, written for the James Bond film, No Time to Die.

“I’m grateful for this song, and for this movie, and for the way that it made me feel. And this goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is,” the singer added.

Tatum O’Neal still holds the record for youngest person to ever win an Oscar, scoring a trophy for her role in Paper Moon in 1973 at age 10, while the youngest nominee was Kramer vs. Kramer’s 8-year-old Justin Henry.

Aside of Eilish and O’Connell, only three other people have won two Oscars before hitting 30 — Luise Rainer, Jodie Foster, and Hilary Swank.

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

