Billie Eilish is now the youngest person to ever win two Oscars

Last night, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell took home the Oscar for Best Original Song, and it was more than just a win — it was a history-making moment.

At 22, the “Bad Guy” singer is now the youngest person to ever win twice at the Academy Awards. Her brother and regular collaborator, O’Connell, becomes the second youngest at 26.

“I had a nightmare about this last night,” Eilish joked in her acceptance speech. “I feel like…I just didn’t think this would happen. I was not expecting this. I feel so incredibly lucky and honored.”

Their win comes thanks to their work on “What Was I Made For?” an original song they wrote for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, performed by Eilish. The tune has been nominated for a number of awards since its release last year, and also picked up wins at the Golden Globe Awards (Best Original Song) and the Grammy Awards (Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media), among other honors.

Previously, the siblings won an Oscar for “No Time to Die” in 2021, written for the James Bond film, No Time to Die.