50 modern queer horror films & where to stream them
| 11/18/24
rachiepants
Who says horror movies are only for October? Now's as good a time as anytime to snuggle up solo, with your squad, or your boo for a terrifying queer horror movie marathon.
While queerness has always been inherent to the genre — heck, we invented it — it hasn’t always been a welcoming place to out and proud queer characters, stories, and theme. Thankfully, that’s been changing in recent years. In films like Fear Street, So Vam, and the recent Hellraiser reimaging, the once subtextual has come out of the celluloid closet to explore our anxieties openly — as well as give us some final girls, gays, and nonbinary heroes to root (and fear) for.
In other words, it’s a great time to be a queer horror fan. Not sure where to start? No worries, here are 50 modern queer-inclusive horror films you can stream now.
All film descriptions are courtesy of their respective studios and networks.
Synopsis: A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister. Starring Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, Michael Shanks, and Griffin Gluck.
Where to watch: Netflix
Synopsis: Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.
Where to watch: VOD
Synopsis: A group of college friends rent an Airbnb for the biggest music festival of the year. But their weekend of partying quickly takes a turn, as the group is murdered one by one, in correspondence with the seven deadly sins.
Where to watch: Tubi
Synopsis: A gay bachelor party that takes a spooky turn when sinister spirits are suddenly summoned. The warm and whimsical Larry has been kidnapped by his three best friends for a bachelor weekend getaway at a haunted house. As they sashay through the Victorian corridors, the comrades recount the house’s legend from a hundred years ago: A murderous woman named Sylvia slaughtered her son and buried him beneath the floorboards. All seems fine and spooky until Larry’s ultra-straight brother-in-law crashes the proceedings.
Synopsis: After a booking mistake, four drag queens find themselves performing for a mostly unwelcoming crowd, but when vampires attack, the crowd looks to the queens to save the day.
Where to watch: Tubi
Synopsis: Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.
Where to watch: Prime Video
Synopsis: The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain’t no motherf****** game.
Synopsis: A year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers’ life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality.
Where to watch: Hulu
Synopsis: It’s Christmas, so come with us on a blood-soaked sleigh ride to the conservative hometown of trans true-crime podcaster, Lola. Worried about the town’s reaction to her transition, Lola is ready to take on anyone this holiday season! However, she didn't expect that person to be a Santa masked killer - paying grisly homage to the town’s own haunted legend, The Toymaker. Now Lola - who has her own connection to the original Toymaker murders - must put an end to these gruesome murders.
Where to watch: VOD
Synopsis: Director, Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline) and producer Jordan Peele (Nope, Us, Get Out) team up to bring us a phantasmic thrill ride in the new stop-animation feature, Wendell & Wild. The titular characters, a pair of demon brothers played by comedy icons Key & Peele trick troubled teen, Kat Elliott (Lyric Ross), into bringing them from the underworld into the land of the living and mayhem ensues.
Where to watch: Netflix
Synopsis: When Will’s mentally ill mother re-emerges after a ten year absence, it erodes the foundation of the world he has created and exposes his dark past.
Where to watch: Tubi
Synopsis: Cursed by an evil spirit and expecting her first child, Valeria's plunged into a terrifying world where a group of witches are her only hope.
Where to watch:Shudder
Synopsis: Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.
Where to watch: VOD
Synopsis: When Billie starts dating a mysterious new girlfriend, she suffers blackouts and strange visions that feel like she's living the same moments of her life over and over.
Where to watch:Hulu
Synopsis: When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.
Where to watch:Paramount+
Synopsis: After a small-town wrestling star develops a crush on an openly gay classmate, he is stalked by a grotesque creature that invades his thoughts as he navigates his feelings and struggles to live up to his legacy-obsessed family.
Where to watch:VOD
Synopsis: While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.
Where to watch:Peacock
Synopsis: Years after Angel's mother was murdered in a killing spree by madman wearing a mask cursed with hate, the deaths have started again. Now she must decide to live in fear or find the killer before he, or it, slaughters everyone she loves.
Where to watch: Rent on Prime Video
Synopsis: When a group of friends escape the city to spend the weekend in an abandoned hotel, a pervading eerie energy begins to illuminate the cracks in their little family unit. Ruthie Nodd (Gayle Rankin) inherits the hotel from her grandmother and with bad childhood memories threatening to burst to the surface, Ruthie wants to sell the hotel and never return. But her partner Cal (Hari Nef) drags her there in the hopes of returning it to its former glory. They are joined by their amiable friend Maddie (Rad Pereira) and mysterious grifter Fran (Annabelle Dexter-Jones). As the friends dance, cook, flirt, and fight, they find themselves entwined in the hotel’s seductive embrace and start doing bad things to each other.
Where to watch: Shudder
Synopsis: Tormented by a hidden family curse, Heather lives in seclusion on the outskirts of a small town. When she falls for the rebellious Jonny, their connection threatens to unravel Heather's suppressed desires, tempting her to unleash the animal within.
Where to watch: Rent on AppleTV+
Synopsis: After a drug run goes bad, two friends must survive a nightmarish ordeal of drugs, bugs and horrific intimacy in this backwoods body-horror thriller.
Where to watch: Rent on AppleTV+, Prime Video
Synopsis: In this stunning horror romance, Maja, a has-been actress in Denmark, falls in love with Leah, a young Jewish academic visiting from the UK. When Leah suffers a mysterious seizure, Maja follows Leah back to London where she lives with her overbearing, secretive mother, Chana. There, Maja notices strange occurrences in the building, and begins to suspect that Chana’s secrets could be much darker than first anticipated.
Where to watch: Shudder
Synopsis: A morgue technician successfully reanimates the body of a little girl, but to keep her breathing, she will need to harvest biological materials from pregnant women. When the girl's mother, a nurse, discovers her baby alive, they enter into a deal that forces them both down a dark path of no return.
Where to watch: Rent on AppleTV+, Prime Video
Synopsis: A socially awkward veterinary assistant with a lazy eye and obsession with perfection descends into depravity after developing a crush on a boy with perfect hands.
Synopsis: Chucky and Tiffany are resurrected by their innocent gender-confused daughter, Glenda, and hit Hollywood, where a movie depicting the killer dolls’ murder spree is underway.Where to watch:Fubo, Peacock, USA
Synopsis: Best friends Marie and Alexia decide to spend a quiet weekend at Alexia’s parents’ secluded farmhouse. But on the night of their arrival, the girls’ idyllic getaway turns into an endless night of horror.
Synopsis: A religious mother and daughter host five LGBT couples at their inn, but when guests go missing, the family’s sinister motivation becomes apparent.
Synopsis: A 12-year-old boy befriends an eccentric neighbor girl whose recent appearance in town coincides with a rash of suspicious deaths in this Swedish supernatural thriller.
Where to watch:Prime Video, Fubo, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Hoopla , The Criterion Channel, Kanopy, Redbox, Magnolia Pictures, Plex, Pluto
Synopsis: A newly possessed high school cheerleader turns into a succubus who specializes in killing her male classmates. Can her best friend put an end to the horror?
Where to watch:Prime Video, Paramount+, Epix
Synopsis: A mousy woman inherits an old movie house and starts making a series of grisly shorts, but her fans do not realize that the murders in the films are all real.Where to watch:Shudder, AMC+
Synopsis: A rebel girl signs up a group of cheerleaders to help her take down the captain of their high school football team, but a supernatural turn of events thrusts the girls into a different battle.Where to watch: Roku, Tubi, Plex
Synopsis: Leah’s grief over her toddler’s death turns into paranoia when she begins to suspect her neighbors are part of a satanic cult.Where to watch:Peacock, Kanopy
Synopsis: A young woman, studying to be a vet, develops a craving for human flesh.Where to watch:Netflix
Synopsis: Gay Londoners Marc and Fred plan a weekend getaway, but things turn deadly when they seek revenge against a hotel owner who turned them away.Where to watch:Peacock, Tubi, AcornTV, HereTV
Synopsis: Two men’s broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their grief.
Synopsis: A confused religious girl tries to deny her feelings for a female friend who’s in love with her. This causes her suppressed subconsciously controlled psychokinetic powers to reemerge with devastating results.
Synopsis: French dancers gather in a remote, empty school building to rehearse on a wintry night. The all-night celebration morphs into a hallucinatory nightmare when they learn their sangria is laced with LSD.Where to watch: Fubu, Showtime, Roku
Synopsis: A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.
Synopsis: When troubled musical prodigy Charlotte seeks out Elizabeth, the new star pupil of her former school, the encounter sends both musicians down a sinister path with shocking consequences.
Where to watch:Netflix
Synopsis: Paris, Summer 1979. Anne (French superstar Vanessa Paradis) produces third-rate gay porn. When one of her actors is brutally murdered, Anne is caught up in a strange investigation that turns her life upside-down. An ultra-stylish and blood-soaked ode to ’70s-era De Palma, Argento, and Friedkin, shot on 35mm and featuring a killer retro score from M83.
Synopsis: Laurel moves to L.A. and falls in with a gang of vampires. Not knowing if they want to kill her, befriend her, or turn her, she learns to understand the love and dangers of her new and first group of friends.
Where to watch: Prime Video, Hoopla, Vudu
Synopsis: Grey is an indie singer who is having visions that she is a wolf. When she gets an invitation to work with notorious music producer Vaughn Daniels at his remote studio in the woods, she begins to find out who she really is.Where to watch:Roku, Vudu, Tubi, Shudder, Freevee
Synopsis: A dejected bartender and an aging drag queen fight to survive the eccentric and hostile nightlife of a corrupt city, as a masked maniac slaughters young gay men and drains them of blood.
Synopsis: A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.
Where to watch: Netflix
Synopsis: A lesbian couple with a rocky relationship goes to a pre-wedding retreat and ends up fighting for their lives when a group of militant serial killers tries to murder them.Where to watch:Fubo, Roku, Showtime, Paramount+
Synopsis: A pious nurse becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient.Where to watch:Prime Video, Roku, Paramount+, Epix
Synopsis: With a titanium plate surgically fused to her skull following a car crash as a child, car model Alexia embarks on a wild and ultimately unpredictable journey that questions our assumptions about family, identity, and love.Where to watch:Hulu
Synopsis: A take on Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic where a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites.
Where to watch:Hulu
Synopsis: Invited away on a hen’s weekend, Sissy is stuck in a remote cabin with her high school bully...and a taste for revenge. Cecilia (SISSY) and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them. That is, until Emma’s new friend Alex did just that. When Cecilia became the target of Alex’s bullying, it forced Cecilia and Emma apart. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful influencer living the dream... until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade and her world is turned upside down.Where to watch:Shudder
Synopsis: Kurt is an outcast in a conservative town who dreams of moving to the city to be a famous drag queen. Kidnapped by a predatory old vampire, Kurt is rescued and resurrected by a gang of rebellious vamps who feed on bigots and abusers. As a vampire he finally knows empowerment and belonging, but until Kurt faces the monster, he will never truly be free.
Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Dread Central, Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq. She's a GALECA member and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.
