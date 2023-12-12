The hot, the steamy, and the... not so much.
Courtesy of Netflix
Netflix's Bridgerton spin-off drops this week, so what better time to take a look back at where it all began — and of course all those super steamy love scenes that got us hooked on the regency romance from the very start.
From royal intrigue and meddling ma-mas to ever-watching eyes and salacious gossip, the folks at Mayfair have a lot more than marriage to think about — and we love it.
How on earth are they to relieve any stress?
That stress often culminates into passionate, wild, and sometimes regrettable romps. While Season 2 may not have given us the quantity of Season 1 when it came to… body talk this season, it did have plenty to say with its quality scenes of lustful intention. Thankfully Queen Charlotte came in clutch with some of the steamiest scenes of the entire franchise.
From the promise-breaking to the pull-outs, we rank all Bridgerton’s sex scenes, from worst to first!
20. Lord Danbury Humping Away
Queen Charlotte, Episode 1 - 21:03
No, god no. Every single time until the very end. Poor Lady Danbury. There are way too many of these scenes and no we will NOT be recounting them all. Sorry, not sorry Lord Danbury stans.
19. Love in the Time of the Rhythm Method
Season 1, Episode 5 - 52:45
Let’s just get this out of the way. On the night they finally make love, Daphne experiences many firsts. The first time she’s lain with a man, the first time she’s been touched so intimately by someone who burns for her, and the first time someone has ever pulled out and found his release… I guess on the floor?
18. Nothing Wrong With a Little Bump ‘n’ Grind…
Anywhere in Season 1.
Listen, it’s hard to become a Viscount, particularly before you were ready and due to the passing of your beloved father. Suddenly life has new demands and thus, you gotta get in where you fit in! That said, do you have to make the poor guard listen?
17. Charlotte Loses Her V-Card
Queen Charlotte, Episode 2 - 49:51
After a VERY rocky start Charlotte and George FINALLY engage in some marital bliss. Its sweet, tender, and the chemistry is poppin'. Sadly the morning after he's back on his bullshit.
16. Anthony & Siena: Encore!
Season 1, Episode 1 - 15:17
It’s interesting to me that not only are Anthony & Siena the first round of sex scenes we see in Bridgerton, but also multiple times in the same episode. It’s all well and good and does set the scene for their relationship, but priorities Bridgerton! We wanna see the Duke and Duchess!
15. Benedict and his Model Companion, Tessa
Season 2, Episode 5
Benedict and Tessa first encountered each other while Benedict was a student at the Royal School for Art. Tessa was a model and Benedict learns that she’s there to pick up lessons via osmosis. She’s able to sit in on classes not afforded to women, she just has to do it naked. Tessa turns the tables, making Benedict disrobe for her and a sensual relationship is born. It’s ranked this low because Benny is kinda boring, you guys. Sorry, but unless he’s going to find a guy to get all arty with, I’m uninterested.
14. Honeymoon Sex Riot!
Season 1, Episode 6 - 14:15
Simon and Daphne have worked out some minor kinks in their "relashe" and now they’re ready to get down to business! The couple decide to christen their new digs at Clyvedon to the titillation of the house’s servants and to the dismay of house marm Mrs. Colson (Pippa Haywood). This scene in particular marks their time in the library where the Duke makes a serious investigation through Daphne’s Decimal System. With his tongue. What can we say? Reading is sexy!
13. Makeup to Breakup
Season 1, Episode 7 - 12:00
Daphne thinks (again) that she and Simon are on the same page (again), but as they’re about to take their steam stairway seduction to the bedroom, Simon declines. You can clearly see the deep mistrust in his eyes that shows he no longer trusts Daphne after she juiced jacked him earlier. Of course, Daphne is despondent, but also dubious. How dare Simon pretend like his deceptions weren’t the cause of this whole thing. Once again Daphne is left horny and hangry. Will these two ever work it out?
12. Anthony & Sienna Want to Get Caught
Season 1, Episode 8 - 21:30
What starts as a sizzling staredown turns into a seedy, lust-filled encounter beneath the bleachers at a boxing match. It’s interesting to note that Anthony seems to want to be caught so the decision to have Siena will be made for him. But Siena soon tires of his cowardice and antics. Though they work on a physical level, this scene once again shows that they are simply from two separate worlds.
11. Honeymoon Highjinx?!
Season 1, Episode 6 - 43:00
Daphne’s starting to get suspicious of the Duke's “smash and dash” approach to their lovemaking. After this very sensual scene, she runs to her maid, Rose Nolan (Molly McGlynn) to ask what really happens when her bird meets Simon’s bee? This is why sex education is important, kids!
10. Ride it, My Pony
Season 1, Episode 6 - 48:05
Daphne puts the Duke to the test! She’s apparently remembered to stretch and flips the two in the heat of their coitus; mounting and riding him, making him expend fully inside of her. The Duke’s face is one of shock. He screams at her, ‘What did you do?!’ while she sits there, smug yet still dissatisfied. This scene was scary and sad, but necessary. It set their relationship back a few steps, but it was important so they didn’t miss any on the road back to one another.
9. When I think about you I touch myself
Season 1, Episode 3 - 37:40
Daphne is taught about masturbation and she shows why she’s always been at the top of her class. Thankfully, all of her practice on the pianoforte has honed her fingering skills (ahem), as she plays the melody of her body. We, the audience, watch as the key to her womanly pleasures is placed in a door she thought would always be sealed. Once it’s opened, there’s no turning back and Daphne makes sure of it.
8. G.A.Y.
Season 1, Episode 5 - 20:25
Benedict attends a salon of the notorious artist, Sir Henry Granville, a gentleman he recently unknowingly insulted. All is water under the bridge and Granville invites Benedict to sit and partake of the salon’s festivities. He sees the local modiste, Madame Genevieve Delacroix, and promptly indulges himself in her fancy. They search for a room and instead barge in on Sir Granville and Lord Wetherbe in flagrante delicto. Though, if loving who you love is wrong, does anyone want to be right?
Regretfully, it doesn’t convince Benny to explore his latent homosexuality, but it does allow him to let down some of his societal barriers and branch out sexually! Now he’ll even sleep with women who get paid for goods and services! Progress! We’ve come a long way, baby!
7. Lady Danbury Gets Hers & Comes Out On Top
Queen Charlotte, Episode 5 - 1:12:05
After a season of enduring THE WORST sex, Lady Danbury comes out on top, literally when she hops on Lord Ledger for a ride. While their romance, can't and doesn't have the other kind of happy ending, it was amazing to get to see Lady Danbury's garden, ahem, in full bloom.
6. Okay… Y’all Cute!
Season 2, Episode 8 - 1:05:20
Finally, all of the misunderstandings are out the window and our couple of Viscount Anthony and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) are together again. Will this happiness destroy the banter and charged energy between the two? Based on this scene and the following post-honeymoon pall mall match, we have nothing to worry about. I cooed, I was awed, and was so happy by this beautiful addition to the Bridgerton clan.
5. Even Days Sexy Montage
Queen Charlotte, Episode 3 - 10:19
Now this is a montage we can behind.... and in front of... and on top of. You get the idea. Charlotte and George are getting busy, well getting busy, and creating an heir. While they are still not on that romance and love level, the rage-humping is straight fire. Walls, bathtubs, and fully set dining tables. Nowhere is safe on the "even days" when these two are around.
4. C’mon Baby Make it Hurt So Good
Season 1, Episode 6 - 11:50
During their Honeymoon Ho-down, Daphne and the Duke lay sexual waste to the bulk of their property and grounds. When they’ve mostly conquered the inside, they decide to take it to the streets! Well, at least outside, during a lovely summer rain. Who could ask for anything more romantic? Nothing could ruin that mood! Except when Simon removes himself quickly from his wife and rolls over grunting loudly as sews his royal seed.
Daphne wonders if he hurts and he looks at her, giving her assurances that he enjoyed every second of what they did. This scene is both charming and infuriating. You can see as Daphne gets more confused and as the Duke seems to wave off her very real concerns. Also, in his rush to get away from her, he’s not really checking to make sure she’s gone to completion, which...? RUDE! Get it together, Duke!
3. At Last, My Love Has Come
Season 2, Episode 7 - 49:45
Lord! Just when I thought these two were never gonna have a little congress, Anthony demands that Kate “Go. Inside.” She balks at his orders and basically signifies she would like him to go inside… of her. The two look at each other with equal parts audacity and longing. He will stop, he won’t stop, she won’t let him, he won’t let her stop him and around and around they go until clothes become shed and the conveniently placed backless settee holds them in the midst of their love-making. Truly electric and beautifully done and just when you think finally they are together, she’s gone at the break of dawn. Bridgerton, such a tease!
2. That's Just My Baby Daddy
Season 1, Episode 8 - 58:50
Finally, FINALLY, Daphne and the Duke are on the same page. They’ve talked, they’ve resolved themselves to love and Simon is finally ready to bun up his woman. The scene is soft and intimate and when they both release, you can feel the exhale both of them have. It’s beautifully layered and it makes a baby! Definitely deserving of a high spot.
1. Good God We FINALLY GOT SOME GAYS!
Queen Charlotte, Episode 2 - 12:19
At long last Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story gave us what we've been craving since the very first bosom heaved on this franchise, an actual gay sex scene (yes, yes there was kinda that other one, but you know what we mean)! Brimsley and Reynolds may be talking about the King and Queen but all we care about in this moment is the love in the servant's quarters!