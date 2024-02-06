Scroll To Top
All The Queer Shows Canceled In 2024 (So Far)

Ratched, our flag means death, wolf pack
Courtesy of Netflix; Max; Paramount+

Sorry about your favorite show! If it's on this list, it's a wrap.

rachiepants

Another year, another round of heartbreaks.

If you’re reading this, we have bad news a queer show you loved, or at least liked has been cut short in its prime. Or hopefully, come to its natural end. Nothing stings worse than a show you love getting the axe — unless of course, it ended on a cliffhanger, that is worse.

But here are the shows that we won’t be seeing again.

All series descriptions are courtesy of their respective networks.

Ratched (Netflix)

Ratched

Courtesy of Netflix

Synopsis: Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born.

Canceled: February 5

Obliterated (Netflix)

Obliterated

Courtesy of Netflix

Synopsis: Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world.

Canceled: February 1

Wolf Pack (Paramount+)

Wolf Pack

Courtesy of Paramount+

Synopsis: When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever. Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

Canceled: January 25

The Flight Attendant (Max)

The flight attendant

Courtesy of Max

Synopsis:The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Canceled: January 19

Schmigadoon! (AppleTV+)

Schmigadoon!

Courtesy of Apple TV+

Synopsis: A couple on a backpacking trip discovers a magical town in which everyone acts like they're in a classic musical.

Canceled: January 18

Our Flag Means Death (Max)

Our Flag Means Death

Courtesy of Max

Synopsis: Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. The series also stars Taika Waititi as “Blackbeard,” history’s most feared and revered pirate.

Canceled: January 9

Minx (Starz)

The Minx

Courtesy of Starz

Synopsis: In 1970s Los Angeles, an earnest young feminist joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Canceled: January 5

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

