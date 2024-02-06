All The Queer Shows Canceled In 2024 (So Far)

Another year, another round of heartbreaks.

If you’re reading this, we have bad news a queer show you loved, or at least liked has been cut short in its prime. Or hopefully, come to its natural end. Nothing stings worse than a show you love getting the axe — unless of course, it ended on a cliffhanger, that is worse.

But here are the shows that we won’t be seeing again.

All series descriptions are courtesy of their respective networks.

Ratched (Netflix) Courtesy of Netflix Synopsis: Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning and as she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred’s stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that true monsters are made, not born. Canceled: February 5

Obliterated (Netflix) Courtesy of Netflix Synopsis: Obliterated is a high octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world. Canceled: February 1

Wolf Pack (Paramount+) Courtesy of Paramount+ Synopsis: When a raging wildfire descends on California, a mysterious creature hiding out in the forest is awoken and a group of teenagers find their lives changed forever. Wolf Pack stars Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray. Canceled: January 25

The Flight Attendant (Max) Courtesy of Max Synopsis:The Flight Attendant is a story of how an entire life can change in one night. A flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened. Canceled: January 19

Schmigadoon! (AppleTV+) Courtesy of Apple TV+ Synopsis: A couple on a backpacking trip discovers a magical town in which everyone acts like they're in a classic musical. Canceled: January 18

Our Flag Means Death (Max) Courtesy of Max Synopsis: Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. The series also stars Taika Waititi as “Blackbeard,” history’s most feared and revered pirate. Canceled: January 9