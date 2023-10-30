RuPaul's Drag Race Now Casting Season 17 & Our Heads Are Spinning
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Now Casting Season 17 & Our Heads Are Spinning
Mama Ru’s queendom never stops growing, and we love to see it!
Let’s get 17-gendary!
We’re not even close to watching season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race yet, but a casting call for season 17 has already been announced by World of Wonder. Oh. My. Gaga.
On Monday, October 30, World of Wonder shared a video on social media announcing that applications for season 17 can now be officially submitted. “Attention all drag queens, casting for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 is happening now,” RuPaul says in the casting call video. “Sickening, no?”
Ru adds, “Who knows? You could be America’s Next Drag Superstar!”
As of this writing, aspiring drag queens can submit their applications to get cast on Drag Race season 17 via worldofwonder.com/casting. But beware, because the casting deadline is much closer than you’d think! While season 17 of Drag Race will likely air in 2025, the final deadline for casting in the season is January 5, 2024 at midnight PST.
Considering the release schedule of recent Drag Race seasons, there’s a chance that this casting deadline for season 17 will arrive before the 16th season of the show even premieres on television. It’s also pretty mind-blowing to think that this LGBTQ+ and drag-centric reality TV competition is on the verge of reaching its 17th year.
As Drag Race superfans, we cannot wait to see how this turns out!