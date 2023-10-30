'RuPaul's Drag Race' Now Casting Season 17 & Our Heads Are Spinning

Let’s get 17-gendary!

We’re not even close to watching season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race yet, but a casting call for season 17 has already been announced by World of Wonder. Oh. My. Gaga.

On Monday, October 30, World of Wonder shared a video on social media announcing that applications for season 17 can now be officially submitted. “Attention all drag queens, casting for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 is happening now,” RuPaul says in the casting call video. “Sickening, no?”

Ru adds, “Who knows? You could be America’s Next Drag Superstar!”