'Drag Race' guest judge Mayan Lopez confirms long-running RuPaul rumor & we're GIGGLING

Mama, kudos for saying that. For spilling.

Best known for starring in Lopez vs. Lopez and the George Lopez TV series, Mayan Lopez appeared as a guest judge on episode 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16. Overall, she seems to have really bonded with the queens competing on the show and recently did a live-stream with Plane Jane, Morphine Love Dion, and Dawn on social media.

A clip from that live-stream (as re-posted by @cesarflores._ on TikTok) starts with Morphine saying, “I remember it was like 50, 49 degrees… and they were like, ‘Mama Ru loves the cold.’”

“Oh, yeah,” Mayan replies, “because behind the desk they’re like, ‘Do you wanna take your shoes off? You wanna, like, get comfortable?’ I was like, ‘And ruin my look?’ Like, no.”

Mayan adds, “They had like heaters underneath and they had like blankets and… I have to tell you guys this thing you may not realize. You know what, it’s not part of my NDA. But what is the craziest thing is that Ru underneath the desk was wearing Gucci track pants and Gucci mules.”