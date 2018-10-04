Harley Quinn Shares a Cell with Poison Ivy in Her New DC Universe Show

The first teaser trailer for Harley Quinn's self-titled animated series is here, and it's queer AF!

A sneak peek of the upcoming Harley Quinn animated series just premiered at this year's New York Comic Con, and although we see our fave bisexual antihero behind bars, at least she's sharing a cell with her girlfriend Posion Ivy.

Although the minute-long clip didn't reveal much else about the upcoming show (hell, a release date wasn't even mentioned), at least we know we'll get to see more Harley Quinn and Posion Ivy together on screen in the near future!

According to ScreenRant, the series (which will be exclusive to DC Entertainment's streaming platform, DC Universe) is set to star Kaley Cuoco as the titular Harley, alongside names like Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Jason Alexander, Wanda Sykes, Giancarlo Esposito, Natalie Morales, Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader, Tony Hale, and Christopher Meloni.

Watch the teaser trailer for Harley Quinn in the video below!