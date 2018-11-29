A Buffy Star Is Joining the Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

So many big things are happening in the upcoming second season of Sabrina, including the addition of a Buffy castmate!

Ever since it's premiere earlier this year, queer viewers have been going crazy for all the witchy goodness of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix's dark, teen drama reboot of '90s sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Because of the show's popularity, a second season of Sabrina was inevitably announced, and viewers will be pleased to know that a new cast member is joining the show from another super queer, fan-favorite series: Buffy the Vampire Slayer!

It looks like Alexis Denisof, who played Wesley the Watcher in the much beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer series and its spin-off show Angel, will be making an appearance in Greendale as Adam Masters, the boyfriend of Baxter High teacher (and newly-possessed demon) Mary Wardell (played by Michelle Gomez).

While it's not an appearance from Buffy herself Sarah Michelle Gellar (how freakin' fierce would that be?!), we're holding out hope that maybe the stars will align and two great supernatural shows will come together in some capacity. (Again, that would be sooooo fierce!!!!)

The second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is set to premiere on Netflix in n2019. In the mean time, we can always binge-watch season one! And don't forget, we also have the one-off Christmas special to look forward to on December 14!