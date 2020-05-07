7 Queer 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Ships We All Wished Were Real

The lack of queer characters on TV has always been obvious to queer people. While straight society writes "hot" think pieces about how media can become diverse and how shocking the numbers and quality of representation are, queer people have known all along. It's hard in that moment when you realize there are no people who are like you, or relationships that would look like yours, anywhere on TV. As always, queer people found their way, admiring other characters and finding excitement and romance in other storylines. One thing, though, that we've always done, is ship characters together.

For people unfamiliar with the term, "shipping" is when you put two characters together, either romantically, or sexually, or both. When there were no queer characters, it often became fun to imagine straight characters in queer relationships. Most of us have done it once or twice. Some people live for it because it's fun. Fans of Buffy are no exception. And there are a plethora of characters who we imagined in queer relationships. While most of them are sexual in nature, there are a few that would actually make great couples.