7 Queer 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Ships We All Wished Were Real

The lack of queer characters on TV has always been obvious to queer people. While straight society writes "hot" think pieces about how media can become diverse and how shocking the numbers and quality of representation are, queer people have known all along. It's hard in that moment when you realize there are no people who are like you, or relationships that would look like yours, anywhere on TV. As always, queer people found their way, admiring other characters and finding excitement and romance in other storylines. One thing, though, that we've always done, is ship characters together.
For people unfamiliar with the term, "shipping" is when you put two characters together, either romantically, or sexually, or both. When there were no queer characters, it often became fun to imagine straight characters in queer relationships. Most of us have done it once or twice. Some people live for it because it's fun. Fans of Buffy are no exception. And there are a plethora of characters who we imagined in queer relationships. While most of them are sexual in nature, there are a few that would actually make great couples.
This ship would be sexual in the worst ways. I mean, seriously, Xander hated Angel the entire series. It's like he was obsessed with him. All of the tension and frustration between these two could lead to some interesting places. It wouldn't be the first time that a straight guy was mean to another guy because he secretly liked him...
While we're keeping it real about Xander, here's another vampire he loathed with every fiber of his being. Xander and Spike basically never got along, though this one might be a little more justified since Spike almost killed Xander. Still, Xander's tension and disgust with Spike, and Spike's complete lack of interest in anything to do with Xander, would definitely make for one hell of a sexual dynamic.
The line between friendship and romance is not always as big as people like to think it is. Truth is, throughout the series, Buffy and Willow were each other's rock and main support, bringing them back from their worst moments, whether that be lost relationships, addiction, or grief. Among these ships, theirs would be one of the more loving relationships as it's clear that neither of them could live without the other. And, think about it, could there ever be a more extraordinary power couple? You've got the Slayer and an immensely powerful witch. No demon would stand a chance!
Joss Whedon has always said that the vampire foursome, Angel, Darla, Drusilla, and Spike spent so many years together that it was ridiculous to think that they hadn't messed around with each other. It's hard not to dream about what Angel and Spike would do to one another, what things they would try, and who would end up where. They're both gorgeous, both very intense (in different ways), and would actually make a pretty decent couple when you stop and think about it. They'd just need to learn to communicate a little better instead of always punching each other.
And what do you think Darla and Drusilla were doing while Angel and Spike were getting it on? These two would make quite the pair, and though their moments together on-screen are limited, the few times they are together, it seems like Darla gets what Drusilla's about, and that's important considering she's completely insane.
HOLY HIDDEN MESSAGES AND UNDERTONES! If you watch season 3 and pay close attention to Buffy and Faith—or even just moderate attention—you'll see that there's something going on between these two. Now, I'm not saying it's true love, but there's something. The way they look at each other. The way they both understand what the other needs. Buffy doesn't want to quit on Faith, even when things get bad, and Faith really just wanted to be more like Buffy and was hurting because she was disgusted with herself. It's a tragic story, really. Who knows how things would have ended up if Buffy had ditched Angel and gone for Faith instead.
So...Andrew never came out on the show, but it was very obvious that he had a crush on Warren, Xander, and Spike. Out of the three, Andrew's best shot probably would have been Xander, who, in season 7, said he's done with women because he's sick of ending up with demons. Too bad it didn't last. They could've been a cute or completely annoying couple. Unfortunately, we'll never know...