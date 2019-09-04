The First Teaser for Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey Is Finally Here

She's baaaaaack!

In a recently leaked teaser for DC and Warner Bros.' upcoming Birds of Prey film, Oscar-nominated actress Margot Robbie steps back into the iconic role of our fave bisexual antihero Harley Quinn. And guess what? She's "f***ing over clowns." (So are we, sis!)

Although the teaser is super short, fans are treated to glimpses of veteran actor and Star Wars legend Ewan McGregor as the villainous (and possibly gay) Black Mask and Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Rosie Perez as the film's titular badass heroines. Still, the entire draw of the flick is the return of Harley, and what her life is going to be like once she's free from the abusive and manipulative Joker.

Directed by Cathy Yan, the first Asian woman to direct a major, box-office superhero movie, Birds of Prey not only looks incredibly action-packed, it also looks like it's set to be super empowering!

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn hits theaters in February 2020!