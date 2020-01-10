Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Deserve Their Own Superhero Movie

Birds of Prey stans were treated to an amazing surprise when the tracklist for the all-women soundtrack for the film was officially announced yesterday, especially since we learned rap's reigning goddess Megan Thee Stallion and certified pop princess Normani were going to be collaborating.

Well, to keep the fan excitement going, the two decided to drop the music video for their track "Diamonds," and after watching it (over and over and over again, we'll admit) it's now safe to say that Meg and Normani deserve their own superhero movie!!

In the video, the two super sheroes channeled their inner Harley Quinn, using the iconic DC character's signature mallet and bat to take on bad guys and kick ass. And the internet was living for it!

Are you listening, Hollywood?? MAKE "DIAMONDS" INTO IT'S OWN FULL, FEATURE-LENGTH MOVIE!!

Stream "Diamonds" below!

And catch Birds of Prey in theaters on February 7!