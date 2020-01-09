We Already 100% Stan the Birds of Prey Soundtrack

We're less than a month away from the release of Warner Bros.' latest superhero flick Birds of Prey, the badass, female-centric, Harley Quinn passion project Oscar nominee Margot Robbie worked hard to get made, and although the DC fandom is mostly talking about the new, final trailer that was just released today, another really big announcement was also just made: the soundtrack is going to feature an all-star lineup of amazing women musicians!

Simply entitled Birds of Prey: The Album, the official soundtrack is slated to include so many bops from a wide array of female artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Doja Cat, and Saweetie, and with the inclusion of Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui, pop superstar Halsey, and K.Flay, the soundtrack also has a ton of queer excellence!

From the looks of the many teasers we've gotten over the past few months, one of the main themes of Birds of Prey will definitely be women banding together and working in solidarity with each other, so it's nice to see those messages of empowerment and friendship and sisterhood reflected in the film's soundtrack, especially since it's filled to the brim with so many talented women!

Watch the final Birds of Prey trailer below and catch it in theaters on February 7!