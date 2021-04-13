The Falcon & the Winter Soldier Fans Are Learning Erin Kellyman Is Queer

One of us! One of us! One of us!

LGBTQ+ Marvel fans who have been waiting for what seems like forever to see more out, queer actors play major parts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it looks like our day has finally come thanks to The Falcon and the Winter Solider star Erin Kellyman!

According to pictures posted in a now-viral tweet from Twitter user @civiiswar, Erin (who plays radical Flag Smasher leader Karli Morgenthau in the series) is, in fact, a part of the LGBTQ+ community and is in a loving relationship with her girlfriend Jordan O’Coy.

Jordan, who is active on Instagram, regularly posts pics of her and Erin living their best lives together, and the two are so adorable our gay hearts are swelling with joy!!

Naturally, when MCU stans found out that Erin has a GF and is a part of the worldwide queer fam, they were ecstatic!

Erin herself even took to her IG stories to cheekily address the fans' newfound revelation, saying, "IDK why it took you gays so long."

The MCU desperately needs more gays, so we're glad Erin is out there representing!

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently streaming on Disney+.