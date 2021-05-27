Will Supergirl Be Bisexual in Ezra Miller's DCEU Flash Movie?

Wait a minute...is Supergirl going to be bisexual in Warner Bros.' upcoming The Flash film?!?!

According to movie industry insider Daniel Richtman, as reported by the We Got This Covered blog, the big-screen version of Kara Zor-El — better known to comic book fans as Supergirl — is set to make her debut in Ezra Miller's highly-anticipated but oft-delayed solo Flash movie, and apparently, she's going to be bisexual!

Now before you go grabbing your red capes and blue spandex supersuits in excitement, it's worth pointing out really not much else is known about the character at this point in time, and how involved she's even going to be in the final edit of the film, so we'll have to take this news with a grain of salt, especially when you consider how so many big, box-office superhero films give queer characters blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments when it comes to their sexualities and love lives.

What we do know so far, though, is that in the DCEU, Supergirl (whose most famous live-action version up to this point was performed by Melissa Benoist in The CW's Arrowverse) is going to be played by The Young and the Restless alum Sasha Calle, making her the first Latina actress to play the DC Comics icon on-screen.

Sasha has been excited about the role ever since her casting was announced earlier this year in a Deadline report, and has even been retweeting art made by fans of what she could like like when she finally steps into the supersuit.

Hopefully, Supergirl's bisexuality will actually be confirmed and explored in The Flash! Until then, we'll just have to wait patiently and see!